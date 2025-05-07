National anthem played at Eden Gardens after Operation Sindoor | KKR vs CSK

Match number 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens today witnessed a rare moment where the entire stadium, before the start of the game, took part in singing the national anthem. The national anthem is not part of IPL’s pre-match ceremony, but it was sung today as a show of respect towards India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in retaliation to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack last month, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists.

Players of both teams were standing outside the boundary line during the national anthem to show that they are equal to everyone else in the stadium during the tribute.