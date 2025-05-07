Home / Cricket / IPL / News / National anthem played at Eden Gardens after Operation Sindoor | KKR vs CSK

National anthem played at Eden Gardens after Operation Sindoor | KKR vs CSK

Players of both teams were standing outside the boundary line during the national anthem to show that they are equal to everyone else in the stadium during the tribute.

Team CSK at Eden Gardens
Team CSK at Eden Gardens (PIC: Sportzpicsfor BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
Match number 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens today witnessed a rare moment where the entire stadium, before the start of the game, took part in singing the national anthem. The national anthem is not part of IPL’s pre-match ceremony, but it was sung today as a show of respect towards India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in retaliation to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack last month, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists.
 
Players of both teams were standing outside the boundary line during the national anthem to show that they are equal to everyone else in the stadium during the tribute. 
 
Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersIndia's national anthem

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

