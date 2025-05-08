IPL 2025: RR ropes in Nandre Burger as replacement for Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals have brought South African left-arm pacer Nandre Burger back into their squad as a replacement for Sandeep Sharma, who has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a finger injury. Burger, who played for RR in the 2024 season and picked up seven wickets in six matches, returns to the franchise after going unsold in the 2025 auction. His comeback comes at a critical stage in the tournament as Rajasthan look to stay strong in their push for the playoffs.

Burger has represented South Africa across formats and is known for his sharp pace and bounce. RR acquired him this time for ₹3.5 crore, highlighting their belief in his ability to make an immediate impact. The team management sees him as a natural fit to fill the void left by Sandeep's injury, offering left-arm variety and death-overs control.

RR also added Lhuan-dre Pretorius as a replacement for injured batter Nitish Rana.

Sandeep Sharma ruled out of IPL 2025

Experienced pacer Sandeep Sharma has been forced out of the tournament after sustaining a finger injury. He featured in 10 matches this season for Rajasthan Royals, taking nine wickets and delivering key spells in the powerplay and death overs. With a career spanning 137 IPL matches and 146 wickets at an average of 27.87, his absence will be a setback for RR.

Despite the blow, the franchise remains confident that Burger can step up and continue the momentum built by Sandeep, who has often been labelled one of the league’s most underrated pacers.

Burger’s T20 and international record

Burger brings with him valuable international experience. He has picked up 14 wickets in 3 Tests, 6 in 5 ODIs, and a wicket in T20Is for South Africa. In domestic and franchise T20s, he has claimed 77 wickets in 69 matches at an average of 23.44, with best figures of 3/11. His pace and aggression make him a useful weapon, especially on surfaces that assist bounce and carry.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius replaces injured Nitish Rana

In a second injury blow, Nitish Rana has also been ruled out of the season, with RR naming Lhuan-dre Pretorius, a promising South African top-order batter, as his replacement. Pretorius comes in at a base price of ₹30 lakh and has impressed with over 900 T20 runs at a strike rate of 147.17, making him a valuable addition to RR's batting depth.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has a well-defined set of regulations governing player replacements, particularly when it comes to mid-season injuries. These rules ensure fairness in squad management and salary cap compliance, while also offering clarity to franchises making crucial roster decisions during the course of the season.

Right to Retain Replacement Players

Franchises that sign replacement players during the 2025, 2026, or 2027 seasons hold the right to extend the contract of that player into the next applicable season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has clarified that if a franchise chooses to retain a replacement player for future seasons, that player will be treated like any other member of the squad. This means he will count toward the squad composition rules and salary cap in subsequent seasons.

Rules for Mid-Season Injury Replacements

To ensure replacements are allowed only under genuine circumstances, the IPL has laid out strict conditions for mid-season injury replacements of players who have already featured in a match:

Timing of Injury:

The injury or illness must occur on or before the team’s 12th league match of the season.

Medical Confirmation:

A BCCI-nominated doctor must confirm that the injury is season-ending, meaning the player will not be fit until after the conclusion of the season, including playoffs.

Expected Availability:

If not for the injury or illness, the player must have been available for all remaining matches in the season.

Impact of Injury:

The injury must cause the player to miss all remaining league matches for the team.