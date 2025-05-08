Hazlewood set to return as RCB face LSG in crucial IPL 2025 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are going strong in their hunt for a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in IPL 2025, have received a significant boost ahead of their all-important game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. Josh Hazlewood, RCB’s best bowler this season, missed their previous match against Chennai Super Kings owing to a shoulder niggle. However, fresh media reports suggest that the Aussie pacer has fully recovered and is set to rejoin the squad.

Lungi Ngidi, who replaced Hazlewood in that fixture, bowled superbly and picked up three wickets. Therefore, RCB will face a tough selection call if they opt to bring Hazlewood back into the playing XI.

Healthy headache for opening slot

The same media report that confirmed Hazlewood’s recovery also stated that English opener Phil Salt has regained full fitness and will be available for the LSG game. But, similar to Hazlewood’s situation, Jacob Bethell—who replaced Salt at the top—delivered a brilliant performance, scoring a fiery half-century in the last outing. This presents another selection dilemma for RCB, as Kohli has already cemented one opening slot.

Why RCB’s game vs LSG is important

When RCB take the field against LSG on Friday, they will have the opportunity to win the match and secure their place in the playoffs. With 16 points from 11 matches, a win will take them to 18—more than enough for the Bengaluru-based side to qualify for yet another IPL playoff.