IPL 2025: What will happen if RCB vs KKR match in Bengaluru is washed out?

ALSO READ: RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 The ongoing 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that is, IPL 2025, is set to return after a brief halt today with match number 58 of the season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match is important for both sides, as for RCB, a win will mean they secure their spot in the playoffs, while for KKR, victory means they will live to see another day in the playoff race of IPL 2025.

However, despite the stakes of the match being so high, it seems like both teams will be powerless regarding the outcome, as the weather of Bengaluru today suggests that the rain god will have the final say in the game.

It has been raining heavily in Bengaluru as of now and the toss which was scheduled to take place at 7 PM is expected to be delayed now.

But what will be the consequences for the teams if their match today at M Chinnaswamy Stadium gets washed out? Take a look.

Wait continues for RCB

If the match between RCB and KKR on Saturday gets washed out, both teams will have to end up sharing one point each from the game. While RCB will jump back to the number one spot on the points table with 17 points from 12 matches, their wait to qualify for IPL 2025 will be extended. At least four more teams will still have a chance to cross them—either in points or net run rate—if RCB lose their next two games.

Trouble on the horizon for the defending champions

While a washout will put RCB’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs on hold, it will straightaway put the defending champions KKR on the verge of elimination. KKR will have 12 points from 13 matches if their game against RCB gets washed out, which means they can reach a maximum of 14 points. While they will not be eliminated right away, MI and DC, who have 14 and 13 points respectively so far, could eliminate them with a single win in their upcoming matches. All the teams in the top three already have more than 14 points to their name.