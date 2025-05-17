IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 17, in Match Number 58 of IPL 2025.

The home side, RCB, will be looking to confirm their place in the playoffs with a win. They currently have 16 points to their name—another win will take them to 18, confirming their top-four finish on the points table.

On the other hand, KKR will look to secure a much-needed win to keep the sword of elimination away from them for at least one more game. Both teams will be a little rusty after a long 10-day gap in the tournament due to suspension, but they need to bring their A-game on Saturday if they wish to keep themselves ahead of other teams in the business end of the tournament.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch Report for RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025

The Chinnaswamy pitch has traditionally offered assistance to bowlers, with both pacers and spinners benefiting from unexpected bounce and sharp turn. Early movement has often troubled batsmen, making the surface a balanced contest between bat and ball. However, the recent extended break and the onset of the monsoon season may have softened the track, potentially reducing its usual pace and bounce. Teams might need to adjust their strategies, expecting slower conditions and possibly more grip for spinners. Batters will have to stay patient, while bowlers must adapt to these changing dynamics to make the most of the evolving pitch.

RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB have played 96 games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru since 2008 and have emerged victorious in 46 matches, while ending up losing the exact same number. Four matches ended in no result.

KKR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

KKR have played 13 matches at this venue and have emerged victorious on nine occasions.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (in IPL 2025) Matches: 5

Bat 1st Won: 2

Bat 2nd Won: 3

Avg 1st Inns score: 180/7 (Run rate: 8.99)

Lowest Total Defended: 205

Highest Target Chased: 170

200+ Totals: 3 times in 5 matches

Sixes per match (excl. shortened matches): 20

Bowling stats:

Pace: Overs % – 62, Wkts – 40, Avg – 27.2, Eco – 9.6, SR – 16.9

Spin: Overs % – 38, Wkts – 16, Avg – 36.2, Eco – 8.4, SR – 25.9 Winning score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (in IPL 2025)

1st Inns score 180 or above: Matches – 2, Bat 1st Won – 2, Bat 2nd Won – 0

1st Inns score less than 180: Matches – 3, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 3

Recent Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The last match played here was Match 52 of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. In that game, RCB posted 213/5 batting first, while CSK, despite a brilliant start, could only reach 211/5 after 20 overs, as the home side walked away with a close two-run victory over the five-time champions.

Other Key Stats at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted 100 IPL matches to date, showcasing a slight advantage for teams batting second, who have won 53 matches (53 per cent), compared to 43 wins (43 per cent) for teams batting first. Interestingly, teams winning the toss also have a similar success rate, with 53 wins (53 per cent), while those losing the toss have won 43 matches (43 per cent). There have been four matches (4 per cent) that ended with no result.

The ground has witnessed some remarkable individual and team performances. Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest individual innings at this venue, scoring an unbeaten 175 runs for RCB against Pune Warriors on April 23, 2013. The best bowling figures belong to Samuel Badree, who took four wickets for nine runs against Mumbai Indians on April 14, 2017. The highest team total at the stadium is 287/3, set by Sunrisers Hyderabad versus RCB on April 15, 2024. Conversely, the lowest team innings recorded is 82 runs by RCB against KKR on April 18, 2008. The highest successful run chase here is 186/3 by Deccan Chargers against RCB on April 8, 2010. The average runs per wicket stand at 27.85, with teams scoring at an average rate of 8.8 runs per over. The typical first innings score at the Chinnaswamy is around 167 runs.