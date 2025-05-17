Bumrah, Hardik, Surya congratulate Rohit on stand in Wankhede named on him

It was an evening filled with emotion, pride and legacy as Rohit Sharma received one of Indian cricket’s highest honours—his name permanently etched at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), in a grand ceremony on Friday, unveiled the “Rohit Sharma Stand,” celebrating the legacy of a cricketer who rose from Mumbai’s cricketing lanes to global stardom. While the emotional moment left Rohit teary-eyed as he thanked his parents and family, the cricket fraternity, including current stars Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, paid glowing tributes to their captain and mentor. Their messages reflected the respect and admiration Rohit commands—not just as a player but as a transformational figure in Indian cricket.

Surya, Hardik, Bumrah lead the praise for Rohit Rohit’s Mumbai Indians and India teammate Suryakumar Yadav expressed that seeing Rohit honoured in such a grand way was truly deserving, calling him an inspiration who has led by example in every role—from finisher to opener to captain. He credited Rohit for not just changing the way the game is played but for transforming team culture, mindset and leadership dynamics in Indian cricket. Suryakumar called Wankhede “even more iconic” now that it bears Rohit’s name. Hardik Pandya, who has shared many key moments with Rohit in both MI and India colours, conveyed that Rohit's journey is the stuff of dreams and that the tribute at Wankhede was a fitting recognition for someone who has carried the expectations of millions with calmness and class.

Jasprit Bumrah described the honour as “truly special” and said that seeing Rohit’s name at their home ground is a proud moment for everyone who has shared the field with him. He added that Rohit’s humility and work ethic have always stood out, making this moment not just about individual greatness but about what it means to be a team player.

Rohit gets emotional as he thanks family

In a rare public display of emotion, Rohit Sharma fought back tears as he personally thanked his parents, wife Ritika and brother for the countless sacrifices they made for his career. The 38-year-old led his family to the stage before the unveiling, his voice heavy with emotion as he acknowledged their role in shaping his journey.

He shared that having his family by his side on such a day made the moment even more special. Rohit said he never imagined something like this could happen, especially while still being an active player.