IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Bengaluru weather forecast, hourly rain forecast

With a spot in the playoffs on the line, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are set to get back in action as Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumes after a brief halt today at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This will be one of the most anticipated matches in the retiring leg of IPL 2025, as not only will its result affect the playoff race outcome for both RCB and KKR, but also because this is the first match of Virat Kohli after announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The excitement for the match can be gauged from the fact that all the tickets for the game were sold days in advance.

However, fans might have to go back empty-handed today, as it has been raining heavily in Bengaluru for the last couple of days and the weather report for Saturday is also less than encouraging for the fans.

Given the dynamic nature of weather and its significant impact on a game of cricket, let’s take a look at the weather forecasts from two different weather agencies for a clearer picture.

Persistent rain, says Google Weather

According to a report from Google Weather, Bengaluru is expected to have rain starting 1 pm IST, which will continue to get heavier as the day progresses. The precipitation chances from 1 pm to 4 pm are 20 per cent, which will increase to 40 per cent for the next three hours. It is expected to pick up even more pace from 7 pm IST, as the precipitation chances from 7 pm till the end of the day are 50 per cent.

On top of that, Bengaluru is expected to have heavy rain in the coming days as well, which makes the chances of an abandoned match today in IPL 2025 even more prominent.

Little positive report from Accuweather

While Bengaluru’s weather report for Saturday from Accuweather.com is almost similar to Google’s, it suggests that the chances of rain are a little less than what Google Weather indicates. According to Accuweather, Bengaluru has a 25 per cent chance of rain from 1 pm to 3 pm, which will increase to 49 per cent by 4 pm.

Accuweather also predicts rain with lightning from 5 pm IST to 8 pm IST. While the chances of lightning decrease by 9 pm IST, it is expected that rain will continue to persist—and by all means, nothing suggests that RCB and KKR have any chance of cricket action today.