IPL 2025: Why Bumrah indulged in on-field altercation with Nair | Video

Karun Nair announced his return to the Indian Premier League in grand fashion, smashing a blistering 22-ball half-century in Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Making his first appearance this season in place of the injured Faf du Plessis, the 33-year-old made an immediate impact, putting on a batting masterclass that left even the seasoned MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah rattled.

Bumrah indulges in heated moment with Karun Nair

In between the overs Bumrah was also seen indulging in a heated moment with the DC batter as both players came close to each other and had to be separated by their teammates. Bumrah's frustration was quite evident and was probably the reason of the tussle as well.

Walking out with intent, Nair took charge early in the sixth over, which became a turning point in the match. He launched a ruthless attack on Bumrah, starting with a six, following it up with a four, and another maximum. By the end of the over, he had plundered 18 runs — even turning a two-run shot into a moment of celebration, as it brought up his half-century after a gap of seven years in the IPL.

Bumrah, usually unshakable, was left searching for answers as Nair tore into his lines and lengths. The MI ace conceded 29 runs in just two overs a rare sight — and most of those came from Nair’s bat.

Though he fell short of what could’ve been a fairytale hundred, eventually getting dismissed for 89, Karun Nair’s innings lit up the night and reminded fans of his incredible talent and flair.