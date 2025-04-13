Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: DC players Mukesh-Ashutosh collide on field during catch attempt

IPL 2025: DC players Mukesh-Ashutosh collide on field during catch attempt

DC pacer Mukesh Kumar and batter Ashutosh Sharma sprung in opposite directions while attempting a catch when they clashed onto each other and were lying flat on the ground after the tough impact.

DC ipl
DC ipl
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 9:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi Capitals witnessed a scary incident during their match in the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians at home when two of their players collided against each other on the field.  DC pacer Mukesh Kumar and batter Ashutosh Sharma sprung in opposite directions while attempting a catch when they clashed onto each other and were lying flat on the ground after the tough impact.    Luckily, the medic came in time for both players as both were ushered off the field for some treatment. While Mukesh Kumar came back on to the delight of the home fans at the Arun jaitley Stadium to bowl the final over, it is yet to be confirmed whether Ashutosh will be fit to bat in the 2nd innings or not.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: Why is Faf du Plessis not part of DC playing 11 vs Mumbai?

IPL 2025 DC vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: DC vs MI playing 11, MI batters vs DC bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: DC vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025: DC vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats of Delhi Stadium

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsMumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story