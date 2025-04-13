IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The duo of teacher and student will come face to face on Monday in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, when Rishabh Pant and his Lucknow Super Giants host the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in match number 30 of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 14.

LSG will fancy their chances against CSK given their history of just one loss against the yellow army in five matches, and also their form in IPL 2025. However, CSK know their only win against the Lucknow-based franchise came under MS Dhoni, and despite their recent form, the skipper has all the tools to overturn their fortunes in Lucknow. Both teams suffered a huge setback before their last game, as CSK's regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the season due to injury, and LSG's Mitchell Marsh returned home to tend to personal issues.

But now, both teams must keep their past behind and play the game afresh if they wish to walk away with two full points on Monday.

IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11 (probables)

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probables): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact players: Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probables): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

LSG vs CSK head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

LSG won: 3

CSK won: 1

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

LSG squad:

Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

CSK squad:

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

IPL 2025 match on April 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings live toss, LSG vs CSK telecast and Lucknow vs Chennai live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 14 (Monday) in IPL 2025?

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will clash in IPL 2025 on April 14 (Monday).

What is the venue of the Lucknow vs Chennai IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on April 14.

When will the live toss for the LSG vs CSK take place?

The live toss for the LSG vs CSK cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 14.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Super Giants vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match in India?

JioCinema app and website will provide the live streaming of the LSG vs CSK match.