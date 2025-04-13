IPL 2025: Can Nicholas Pooran outwit CSK bowlers at spin-friendly Ekana?

With the surface in Lucknow often aiding slower bowlers, CSK’s spin trio - Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad, could play a pivotal role. However, Pooran’s previous encounters with these bowlers paint an intriguing picture. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming As Lucknow Super Giants prepare to host Chennai Super Kings in Match 30 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium, much of the spotlight will be on Nicholas Pooran and how he handles CSK’s diverse spin unit.With the surface in Lucknow often aiding slower bowlers, CSK’s spin trio - Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad, could play a pivotal role. However, Pooran’s previous encounters with these bowlers paint an intriguing picture.

Pooran vs Jadeja: The Power Play Advantage?

Pooran vs Jadeja in IPL Bowler Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate Ravindra Jadeja 5 46 1 46 164 Pooran has had success against Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL. In 5 innings, he’s scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 164, while only being dismissed once.

This matchup could be where LSG look to accelerate, especially during the middle overs, using Pooran to counter Jadeja's accuracy with brute force.

Pooran vs Ashwin: Cautious Calculations

Pooran vs Ashwin in IPL Bowler Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate Ravichandran Ashwin 5 30 1 30 107 Against Ravichandran Ashwin, Pooran has played more cautiously. In 5 innings, he has scored 30 runs, also getting out once, but his strike rate drops to 107.

Noor Ahmad: Pooran's Kryptonite?

Noor vs Pooran in T20s Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate T20s Overall 5 13 2 6.5 50 But the IPL numbers are even more brutal, 2 runs in 3 innings, out twice, strike rate 25. Noor vs Pooran in IPL Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate IPL 3 2 2 1 25 The real threat lies in Noor Ahmad, the Afghan spinner whose variations have Pooran in a bind. Across T20s, Noor has dismissed Pooran twice in five innings, conceding only 13 runs. The Purple cap holder this season will be a handful for the Windies batter.But the IPL numbers are even more brutal, 2 runs in 3 innings, out twice, strike rate 25.

If Pooran can survive Noor’s spell and cash in on Jadeja, LSG could be well-positioned to post or chase a strong total. However, if CSK bring in Noor early or hold him back for Pooran specifically, this could neutralize one of LSG’s most explosive finishers.

In a high-stakes game where spin will dictate momentum, Pooran’s battle against CSK’s slow bowlers could very well shape the match, a calculated gamble that either leads to a big LSG win or a middle-order collapse.