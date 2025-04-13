Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: RCB win the toss, invites RR to bat first
Live New Update

RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: RCB win the toss, invites RR to bat first

PL 2025 live updates: RR and RCB have one of the closest head-to-head records in the IPL, with the latter leading the race by 15-14

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
RR vs RCB live updates
RR vs RCB live updates

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

It is another double-header day in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 today with Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the first match of the day. In the match Rajat Patidar won the toss for RCB and elected to bowl first.
 
The match is going to be a crucial one for both teams. The home side, RR, who have only two wins from five matches, will try to get back to winning form before they fall behind in the race to the playoffs. For RCB, this will be a moment of redemption after losing their last game at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
 
Moreover, this will be a green match in the Pink City, as RCB will be wearing their green jersey as part of their Go Green initiative, under which they play one match each season in a green jersey made of recycled materials.
 
IPL 2025: RR vs RCB playing 11 
Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande 
Impact player: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal 
Impact player: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
 
RR vs RCB IPL 2025 live telecast: 
The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
 
RR vs RCB IPL 2025 live streaming: 
The live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.  Check full updates of RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match here.
 

3:16 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: RR's playing 11 today

Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande 
Impact player: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

3:12 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: RCB's playing 11 today

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal 
Impact player: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

3:01 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: RCB win the toss

RCB win the toss and elect to bowl first.

2:57 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Toss underway

Captains of both the skippers are on the field as the toss for match number 28 of IPl 2025 between RR and RCB is now underway.

2:50 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Points table

IPL 2025 points table
POS TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS
1 DC 4 4 0 0 1.278 8
2 GT 6 4 2 0 1.081 8
3 LSG 6 4 2 0 0.162 8
4 KKR 6 3 3 0 0.803 6
5 RCB 5 3 2 0 0.539 6
6 PBKS 5 3 2 0 0.065 6
7 RR 5 2 3 0 -0.733 4
8 SRH 6 2 4 0 -1.245 4
9 MI 5 1 4 0 -0.01 2
10 CSK 6 1 5 0 -1.554 2

2:40 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: RCB in green jersey

This will be a green match in the Pink City, as RCB will be wearing their green jersey as part of their Go Green initiative, under which they play one match each season in a green jersey made of recycled materials. 

2:30 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Toss timings

The toss for the match between RR and RCB will take place at 3 PM IST, that is 30 minutes from now.

2:20 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: RCB's probable playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probables): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal 
Impact player: Suyash Sharma

2:10 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: RR's probable playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probables): Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande 
Impact player: Sandeep Sharma

2:00 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the doubleheader Sunday of IPL 2025. In today's first match, RR will take on RCB at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.  Both teams are separate for a win after losing their last, but which of these teams will walk away with two full points today? Stay tuned to find out.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers BangaloreT20 cricket

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News