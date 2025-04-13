RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: RCB win the toss, invites RR to bat first

It is another double-header day in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 today with Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the first match of the day. In the match Rajat Patidar won the toss for RCB and elected to bowl first.

The match is going to be a crucial one for both teams. The home side, RR, who have only two wins from five matches, will try to get back to winning form before they fall behind in the race to the playoffs. For RCB, this will be a moment of redemption after losing their last game at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Moreover, this will be a green match in the Pink City, as RCB will be wearing their green jersey as part of their Go Green initiative, under which they play one match each season in a green jersey made of recycled materials.

IPL 2025: RR vs RCB playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact player: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Impact player: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Check full updates of RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match here.