IPL 2025: MI vs CSK head-to-head, toss stats in Mumbai, weather forecast

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to renew their fierce rivalry in Match 38 of the IPL 2025 season. The much-anticipated clash will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs CSK pitch report, highest score, stats at Wankhede Stadium This encounter marks the second face-off between the two powerhouses this season. Their first meeting occurred at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where the home team, CSK, emerged victorious by four wickets in a closely-fought contest.

Riding high on the momentum of that earlier win, Chennai will be eager to complete a season double over Mumbai. Meanwhile, the five-time champions MI will be determined to turn the tables and bounce back, especially with their recent struggles against CSK. The men in blue haven’t managed a win over their southern rivals since 2022, and this could be the perfect opportunity to end that drought in front of their home crowd.

MI vs CSK head-to-head

MI leads CSK in the head-to-head record with a 20-18 lead.

Also Read

• Overall: Mts – 38, MI Won – 20, CSK Won – 18

• At Mumbai: Mts – 12, MI Won – 7, CSK Won – 5

• Since 2022: Mts – 6, MI Won – 1, CSK Won – 5

CSK at Wankhede in IPL: Mts – 25, Won – 13, Lost – 12, Win% - 52

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Toss stats MI vs CSK key toss stats Category Number Percentage Matches Played 119 - Matches Won Batting First 55 46.22% Matches Won Batting Second 64 53.78% Matches Won Winning Toss 62 52.10% Matches Won Losing Toss 57 47.90% Matches with No Result 0 0.00%

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: MI vs CSK weather forecast

The weather forecast for the highly anticipated MI vs CSK clash in IPL 2025 looks favorable, with no signs of rain expected on match day in Mumbai. This means fans can look forward to an uninterrupted game under clear skies. The temperature during the evening encounter is predicted to remain around 30 degrees Celsius, ensuring comfortable playing conditions for the players. With no weather disruptions on the horizon, both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will have a fair chance to showcase their best cricket in this crucial match. Expect a thrilling contest at the Wankhede Stadium on a warm evening.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL?

The last time they met was not long ago as the rivals clashed this season itself at Chepauk where CSK came out as the victors, winning the match by 4 wickets on March 23.