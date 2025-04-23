IPL 2025: Why SRH and MI players are wearing black armbands today?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats at Hyderabad Stadium In a poignant gesture of respect and mourning, players from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will wear black armbands during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday (April 23). The tribute follows the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed at least 26 lives and left several others injured.

According to media reports, both teams will observe a minute’s silence prior to the start of the match. The atmosphere at the stadium is expected to be notably sombre, with the BCCI deciding against the use of cheerleaders and fireworks for the game.

A BCCI official confirmed that the players would don black armbands and observe a moment of silence as a mark of respect for the victims. Reports also indicate that all celebratory elements, such as cheerleaders and fireworks, will be omitted from the fixture between MI and SRH in light of the tragedy.

BCCI secretary condemns Pahalgam terror attack

The terrorist attack, which occurred on Tuesday at the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the banned Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The incident has drawn widespread international condemnation.

In an official statement, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives, describing the attack as “ghastly and cowardly”. He said the entire cricketing community was in shock and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Saikia added that the BCCI stood in solidarity with the victims’ families during this time of grief and tragedy.

Cricket stands in solidarity

The cricketing world has historically responded sensitively to acts of terrorism, especially those affecting civilians. India has maintained a firm stance against engaging in bilateral cricket with Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Most recently, the Indian team declined to tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, prompting the ICC to consider relocating the tournament to a neutral venue in Dubai.

Wednesday’s match between SRH and MI is expected to be a solemn occasion, marked by reflection and respect. The decision to scale back the usual festivities of an IPL fixture underscores the league’s solidarity with the nation and its commitment to honouring the victims of the Pahalgam tragedy.