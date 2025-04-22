LSG vs DC Highlights: KL Rahul guides DC to 8-wicket win against LSG

Opener Abishek Porel and KL Rahul struck half centuries and shared a 69-run partnership as Delhi Capitals thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Chasing 160 for victory, Porel scored 51 off 36 balls, while in-form Rahul struck an unbeaten 57 (42 balls) to make it a one-sided contest, as DC completed the task in 17.5 overs. Skipper Axar Patel made 34 not out off 20 balls.

Rahul also completed 5,000 runs in IPL on way to his half-century.

Earlier, DC bowlers, especially Mukesh Kumar (4/33) and Mitchell Starc (1/25), restricted LSG to 159/6.

LSG opener Aiden Markram scored 52 and Mitchell Marsh too made a quick 45 but DC pacers used clever variations to restrict the host to a below-par total.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 159 for 6 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 52, Mitchell Marsh 45, Ayush Badoni 36; Mukesh Kumar 4/33).

Delhi Capitals: 161 for 2 in 17.5 overs (Abishek Porel 51, KL Rahul 57 not out, Axar Patel 34 not out; Aiden Markram 2/30).