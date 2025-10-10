IPL 2026 auction likely in mid-December; retention deadline set for Nov 15

The players' auction for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026 auction) is likely to take place in mid-December. According to a Cricbuzz report, the IPL 2026 mini auction is expected to take place by December 15. According to franchise officials who have spoken with BCCI authorities, discussions have been centred on those dates, although the IPL Governing Council has yet to finalise the schedule.

Why this story matters

The 2026 auction will mark the next big phase in India’s cricketing extravaganza, as teams look to rebuild after a turbulent 2025 season that saw some high-profile exits and reshuffles. With the retention deadline looming, key names could be released into the auction pool, potentially redefining the balance of several franchises ahead of the new season.

What is the latest Unlike the previous two editions — held overseas in Dubai (2023) and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (2024) — there are no current indications that the 2026 auction will move outside India. According to media reports, the BCCI may opt to host the mini-auction domestically, though the final decision remains pending. What is confirmed, however, is the retention deadline: November 15. Franchises must submit the list of retained and released players by that date. Early chatter suggests that while large-scale reshuffles may be avoided, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) — both of whom finished at the bottom last season — could lead the player churn.

CSK, Royals expected to ring in changes At CSK, some tough calls await. Reports suggest that Devon Conway, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, and Sam Curran may find themselves on the release list. The five-time champions have already added Rs 9.75 crore to their purse following R Ashwin’s retirement from the IPL. At the Rajasthan Royals, the focus will be on the future of their captain Sanju Samson. Unless the franchise can strike a trade deal for their captain, his release remains a distinct possibility. There has also been speculation that RR might part ways with Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, though that decision could shift with Kumar Sangakkara expected to return as head coach.