IPL 2026 Auction: When and where to watch the mini-auction today?

The live telecast of the IPL 2026 players' auction will be available on Star Sports Network in India

IPL 2026 auction broadcast details
IPL 2026 auction broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 player auction is set to take place today at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, with franchises ready to spend big in a high-stakes battle to reshape their squads. The venue, which hosted global icon Cristiano Ronaldo only last week, now becomes the nerve centre of cricketing attention as team owners and analysts look to gain a decisive edge ahead of the new season.
 
Since its inception in 2008, the IPL auction has grown into a spectacle rivaling the league itself, blending strategy, drama and financial muscle. While some believe the absence of a few established stars has slightly dulled its sheen, anticipation has remained intense, especially with several franchises entering the auction armed with sizeable purses and clear rebuilding agendas.
 
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be among the most sought-after names, while Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana could also spark aggressive bidding despite fitness concerns. Among Indian players, Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi headline a strong domestic pool. With Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders holding significant spending power, today’s auction promises twists, bold calls and defining moments for IPL 2026. 
 
But how can cricket fans across the world watch this thrilling spectacle? Take a look.

IPL 2026 Auction: Broadcast details

Country / Region Live TV (Telecast) Live Streaming
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar / JioCinema
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / Sky Stream
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App / Prime Video Channel
Australia Fox Sports (Foxtel) Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go / Sky Sport Stream
South Africa SuperSport DStv Stream / SuperSport App
Pakistan Tapmad
UAE / Middle East Regional sports channels Regional OTT partners

IPL 2026 Auction: Live telecast and live streaming details

When will the IPL 2026 auction take place?
 
The IPL 2026 players auction will take place on Tuesday, December 16.
 
Where will the IPL 2026 player auction take place?
 
The IPL 2026 player auction will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16.
 
What time will the IPL 2026 player auction begin?
 
The IPL 2026 players auction will kick off at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of IPL 2026 auction in India?
 
The live telecast of IPL 2026 players auction will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of IPL 2026 auction in India?
 
The live streaming of IPL 2026 players auction will be available on the JioHotsar app and website in India.

Topics :Cricket NewsIPL auctionIndian Premier League

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

