IPL 2026 Auction: 5 players Royal Challengers Bengaluru could go for

Here's a look at the top five players the franchise could consider bidding for, including some exciting pace bowlers and all-rounders.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
With the IPL 2026 auction fast approaching, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be looking to strengthen their squad. Here’s a look at the top five players the franchise could consider bidding for, including some exciting pace bowlers and all-rounders.
 
1. Matheesha Pathirana
 
One of the most sought-after death-overs bowlers in the IPL 2026 auction, Matheesha Pathirana could be a game-changing addition to RCB’s bowling attack. Known for his sharp pace and ability to handle pressure situations, Pathirana could form a lethal pace combination alongside Josh Hazlewood. His ability to bowl in the final overs would make him a key asset, especially in high-pressure situations, giving RCB the edge over their competitors.
 
2. Venkatesh Iyer
 
RCB might also target Venkatesh Iyer, an all-rounder with a great ability to impact both with the bat and ball. Iyer’s aggressive batting in the middle overs, coupled with his occasional part-time spin, would offer RCB much-needed balance. His versatility could be crucial in several match situations, making him a valuable player to include in their squad for IPL 2026. 
 
3. Ravi Bishnoi
 
Ravi Bishnoi could be the mystery spinner RCB needs to boost their bowling attack. With the team currently lacking a frontline spinner, Bishnoi’s wrist-spin and wicket-taking ability could make him an ideal fit for the side. His potential to turn the game around in the middle overs would give RCB a critical edge in their quest for the IPL title.
 
4. Gerald Coetzee
 
After releasing Lungi Ngidi, RCB has a gap in their overseas pace bowling options. Gerald Coetzee could be a smart replacement, offering pace and aggression in the middle overs. Coetzee has impressed in domestic and international circuits, and his inclusion would strengthen RCB's fast-bowling unit, making him a perfect fit for their needs in IPL 2026.
 
5. Akash Madhwal
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's decision to retain pacer Yash Dayal for IPL 2026 has raised questions due to Dayal's ongoing legal issues. With Dayal not playing competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final, RCB may need to explore other options for their Indian pace bowling department. Akash Madhwal, who has displayed strong form in previous IPL seasons and was released by Rajasthan Royals, could be the ideal replacement. Madhwal’s consistency and ability to take crucial wickets could provide the much-needed support to RCB’s pace attack.

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

