IPL 2026 Auction: 5 players Royal Challengers Bengaluru could go for

With the IPL 2026 auction fast approaching, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be looking to strengthen their squad. Here’s a look at the top five players the franchise could consider bidding for, including some exciting pace bowlers and all-rounders.

1. Matheesha Pathirana

One of the most sought-after death-overs bowlers in the IPL 2026 auction, Matheesha Pathirana could be a game-changing addition to RCB’s bowling attack. Known for his sharp pace and ability to handle pressure situations, Pathirana could form a lethal pace combination alongside Josh Hazlewood. His ability to bowl in the final overs would make him a key asset, especially in high-pressure situations, giving RCB the edge over their competitors.

2. Venkatesh Iyer ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: Top 10 most expensive players sold in mini-auctions RCB might also target Venkatesh Iyer, an all-rounder with a great ability to impact both with the bat and ball. Iyer’s aggressive batting in the middle overs, coupled with his occasional part-time spin, would offer RCB much-needed balance. His versatility could be crucial in several match situations, making him a valuable player to include in their squad for IPL 2026. 3. Ravi Bishnoi Ravi Bishnoi could be the mystery spinner RCB needs to boost their bowling attack. With the team currently lacking a frontline spinner, Bishnoi’s wrist-spin and wicket-taking ability could make him an ideal fit for the side. His potential to turn the game around in the middle overs would give RCB a critical edge in their quest for the IPL title.