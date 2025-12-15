IPL 2026 Auction: 5 uncapped stars likely to fetch big bucks this time

As the IPL 2026 auction approaches, a number of uncapped Indian players are catching the attention of franchises due to their exceptional performances in domestic circuits. These rising stars have impressed in various formats and are set to make a big impact if they get a chance in the IPL. Let’s take a look at five such uncapped players who are generating significant buzz ahead of the auction.

1. Auqib Nabi – The Swinging Sensation

Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi (registered at IPL 2026 auction as Auqib Dhar) has become one of the most sought-after uncapped players ahead of the mini-auction, thanks to his standout performances in domestic cricket. With 125 first-class wickets at an impressive average of 19.98, including 12 five-wicket hauls, Nabi has dominated the Ranji Trophy, notably taking 29 wickets in just nine innings this season (First phase). His white-ball prowess is also evident, with 42 List A wickets and 40 in T20s. Nabi’s all-round skills extend to batting, with 870 FC runs, including a fifty. His performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including a match-winning 4/16, have earned him widespread attention. Multiple IPL franchises, including Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings, have shown keen interest, with trials already conducted. Nabi’s ability to swing the ball and bowl in crucial phases makes him a valuable addition to any IPL team.

2. Kartik Sharma – The Versatile Keeper-Batter Rajasthan's rising star, Kartik Sharma, is making waves with his all-round abilities. As a keeper-batter, Sharma has showcased quick-fire batting in the middle order, with several strong performances in domestic T20s. Known for his clean hitting and sharp wicket-keeping skills, Kartik offers teams a flexible option in the IPL. His ability to adapt to different roles in the batting order, coupled with his solid performances behind the stumps, makes him a highly sought-after uncapped player for IPL 2026.

3. Tushar Raheja – The Aggressive Opener Tamil Nadu’s Tushar Raheja has been in exceptional form, standing out with his aggressive strokeplay and fast starts at the top of the order. Known for his confidence and ability to dominate the bowlers right from the word go, Raheja has impressed in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). With his solid batting technique and knack for providing explosive starts, Raheja is expected to be a target for franchises seeking an aggressive opening batsman. 4. Anmolpreet Singh – The Reliable Top-Order Batter Anmolpreet Singh from Punjab has been a consistent performer with the bat in domestic cricket. His ability to anchor the innings and score freely in the top order has made him one of the most reliable uncapped batters ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. With impressive performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Singh has gained attention for his stability and composure under pressure. His experience in various domestic formats could make him an ideal fit for IPL franchises looking for a dependable top-order batsman.

5. Ashok Sharma – The Rising Pace Sensation Ashok Sharma, who has been leading Rajasthan’s bowling attack, is one of the most exciting uncapped pacers this season. His ability to consistently bowl at speeds exceeding 140 km/h, coupled with his knack for picking up key wickets in crucial moments, has made him a standout performer. Ashok has demonstrated exceptional pace and aggression, which makes him a valuable asset for any IPL team looking to bolster their fast bowling options. With a string of impressive performances in domestic cricket, Ashok Sharma is expected to attract significant interest in the upcoming auction.