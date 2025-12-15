IPL 2026 Auction: Date, time (IST), format and live streaming details

The eagerly awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Mini Auction is just around the corner, with teams finalising their squads for the upcoming season. Scheduled for December 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, the auction promises to be an exciting affair, with 350 players set to go under the hammer.

BCCI Prunes the Player List

Initially, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had released a longlist of 1355 players, who registered themselves for the IPL 2026 auction, but after receiving preference lists from all 10 IPL franchises, the pool has been narrowed down by 75%. The final list features 350 players, with 240 Indian cricketers and 110 overseas players.

This decision to trim the list also introduces 35 new players who weren’t part of the original roster. Key International Players Added Some standout names among the overseas players included in the list are Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka), and George Linde (South Africa). Other notable foreign cricketers who have made it to the list include Arab Gul (Afghanistan), Akeem Auguste (West Indies), and Miles Hammond (England), among others. Quinton de Kock, whose stellar century against India in Visakhapatnam raised his stock, has been added in the third set with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

IPL 2026 auction format The IPL 2026 auction will be held as a mini auction, giving all 10 franchises an opportunity to rebuild their squads ahead of the new season. Teams enter the auction with a fixed salary purse after deductions for retained players, making purse management a key strategic element. Each franchise must build a squad of 18 to 25 players, with a maximum of eight overseas players allowed, while only four overseas cricketers can feature in the playing XI. Players are divided into categories such as batters, bowlers, all-rounders and wicketkeeper-batters, and each enters the auction with a predetermined base price. Bidding takes place in open rounds, with the highest bidder securing the player. Unsold players can return in later rounds. No Right to Match (RTM) option will be available in the IPL 2026 mini auction.

What is the new Tie breaker rule introduced this year In the IPL 2026 mini-auction, a tie between franchises bidding for the same player will trigger a silent, closed-door bidding process. If multiple teams are unable to outbid the "Last Bid" due to salary cap constraints, the auctioneer will ask if any teams wish to match the Last Bid. If one or more franchises do, the auction proceeds to a Tiebreak Bid. Each franchise involved in the tie will submit a silent written bid indicating the extra amount (in Indian rupees) they are willing to pay to BCCI (not the player) to secure the player’s services. This bid is separate from the Last or Matching Bid and is not deducted from the salary cap. The highest Tiebreak Bid wins, and if there is a tie, the process is repeated until a winner emerges. The winning franchise will sign the player at the agreed-upon League Fee and pay the Tiebreak Bid within 30 days.

IPL 2026 Auction date time, IPL auction and live streaming and LIVE telecast Details When will the IPL 2026 Auction take place? The IPL 2026 Auction is scheduled to begin on December 16 (Tuesday), 2025. Where will the IPL 2026 Auction take place? The IPL 2026 Auction will take place in Abu Dhabi. What time will the IPL 2026 Auction begin on December 16? The IPL 2026 Auction will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Where will the live telecast of the IPL 2026 Auction be available in India? Fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network channels.