Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Sairaj Patil can fetch big bids in IPL 2026 auction: Shardul Thakur

Sairaj Patil can fetch big bids in IPL 2026 auction: Shardul Thakur

Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur believes Sairaj Patil could attract big bids at the IPL 2026 auction, citing his Mumbai T20 League exploits and strong Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy showings.

Shardul Thakur and Sairaj Patil
Shardul Thakur and Sairaj Patil
Anish Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur has backed young all-rounder Sairaj Patil to attract strong interest at the IPL 2026 auction, pointing to his consistent performances in domestic T20 cricket and his growing reputation as a finisher.
 
Speaking during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) round 1 in Lucknow, Thakur said Patil possessed qualities that stood out in the shortest format, both with the bat and the ball. The Mumbai skipper highlighted the youngster’s unorthodox bowling action, which often unsettles batters, and his ability to clear the boundary with ease in the death overs.
 
"He’s a good talent. He has something different in his bowling — a different action — and he often surprises batters. We’re happy with his performances. In batting too, he has shown promise and can hit big sixes. He and another player, Suryansh, can come in and start hitting sixes straight away," Shardul told Business Standard. 
 
Backing from Mumbai captain
 
Thakur said Patil had shown something “different” in his bowling and had repeatedly surprised opposition batters. He added that the all-rounder had also made notable progress with the bat, displaying the confidence to hit big sixes straight away. According to Thakur, Mumbai have high expectations from Patil in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and sustained match-winning contributions would naturally put him on the radar of IPL franchises.
 
"We have high hopes from him in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20. If he keeps performing and finishing games, he’ll get his due and will be picked by IPL franchises as well," Shardul added.
 
Strong Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy returns
 
Patil’s recent SMAT numbers underline Thakur’s assessment. In the current season, he has contributed useful lower-order runs, including unbeaten knocks against Assam, Haryana and Hyderabad, while also chipping in with wickets at crucial stages. Across 15 T20 matches, Patil has scored 110 runs at a strike rate of nearly 147 and picked up 13 wickets at an average under 20, figures reflecting how he can be a valuable asset lower down the order in IPL 2026. 
Recent Matches - Sairaj B Patil
Match Bat Bowl Date Ground Format
Mumbai vs Haryana 8* 2/44 14/12/25 Ambi T20 (SMAT)
Mumbai vs Hyderabad 12* 0/19 12/12/25 Pune T20 (SMAT)
Mumbai vs Odisha -- 2/42 08/12/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT)
Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh -- -- 06/12/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT)
Mumbai vs Kerala 13 1/29 04/12/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT)
Mumbai vs Assam 25* 02/12/25 02/12/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT)
Mumbai vs Andhra -- 2/24 30/11/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT)
Mumbai vs Vidarbha -- 3/33 28/11/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT)
Mumbai vs Railways -- 1/16 26/11/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT)
 
His ability to finish innings and deliver overs when required has made him a dependable option in Mumbai’s T20 set-up, particularly on slower surfaces where cutters and changes of pace come into play.
 
Dominance in Mumbai T20 League
 
Patil’s credentials were firmly established in the Mumbai T20 League, one of the franchise-based domestic competitions in the country. Across 17 matches, he has scored 506 runs at an average of over 36 and a strike rate above 153, while also taking eight wickets.
 
The 2025 season with Eagle Thane Strikers marked a breakthrough. Patil scored 233 runs in six matches at an average of 58.25 and struck at over 150, smashing 16 sixes. He also claimed seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.35, including a four-wicket haul. Match-winning efforts, such as a 47 off 22 balls to seal a chase and an unbeaten 54 combined with key wickets in another game, showcased his impact under pressure. 
Sairaj Patil performance in Mumbai T20 League
Season Team Matches Runs Highest Average Strike Rate Sixes Wickets Best Bowling
2018 North Mumbai Panthers 4 121 54 40.33 165.75 10 0
2019 North Mumbai Panthers 7 152 59* 25.33 147.57 11 1 1/21
2025 Eagle Thane Strikers 6 233 61 58.25 150.32 16 7 4/19
Overall 17 506 61 36.14 153.33 37 8 4/19
 
Built for the finishing role
 
Patil’s game is tailored for modern T20 cricket. A clean striker of the ball, he targets the long-on and mid-wicket regions with authority and is particularly effective against spin. His medium-pace bowling adds balance, allowing captains to use him as a partnership-breaker or a flexible option in the middle overs.
 
Such versatility, Thakur indicated, is likely to be valued highly at the IPL 2026 auction, especially by teams looking to strengthen their finishing resources. 
Sairaj B Patil in T20s
Batting & Fielding
Format Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct
T20s 15 8 4 110 31 27.5 75 146.66 0 0 7 7 4
Bowling (Sairaj B Patil)
Format Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w
T20s 15 10 168 254 13 3/33 3/33 19.53 9.07 12.9 0 0 0
 
Thakur on Mumbai Indians return and IPL pathway
 
Thakur also reflected on his own IPL journey, expressing happiness at returning to Mumbai Indians, a franchise he said had shaped his early development. He recalled training extensively with the team before making his IPL debut elsewhere and described the Mumbai set-up as a “family franchise”.
 
"I’m very happy. I started in the IPL with Mumbai Indians. Punjab was my first team in 2014, but even before that, for about three years, I practised a lot with Mumbai Indians. They used to call me to their camps. They spotted my talent and I got access to the dressing room, and opportunities to spend time with international players. It took time, and I hadn’t played for the franchise before, but now it feels like a family franchise. I’m very happy to be playing there," 34-year-old Thakur said. 
 
The all-rounder said his stint with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 proved crucial in reviving his IPL prospects after initially going unsold. Regular game time and positive performances helped him re-establish himself in the league.
 
"Lucknow is also a good city — food is great and people are lovely. I’ve loved the game time I’ve got here. Thanks to LSG for giving me a chance when I wasn’t picked at the auction. Everything has been positive since I came here, and I’m enjoying my time," he added.
 
New-ball role and India ambitions
 
With his strong new-ball spells in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Thakur is expected to play a key role in IPL 2026. He could share the new ball with Deepak Chahar at Mumbai Indians, or even be preferred in that role given Chahar’s recent injury concerns.
 
Thakur said his focus remained on impactful performances and adapting to conditions, particularly in the powerplay, where early wickets can dictate the course of a T20 game. While he acknowledged he was not currently part of India’s T20 plans, the all-rounder said strong performances could put him back in contention for the ODI side ahead of the next World Cup.
 
"I’m trying to use the conditions well, read the pitch early, and understand how it behaves at different times. With experience, adaptability isn’t the challenge — reading the pitch correctly is important. I’m trying to do that and bowl in the right areas," Shardul concluded.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 10 most expensive players sold in mini-auctions

Green to Bishnoi: List of players CSK can target during IPL 2026 auction

Green admits IPL 2026 auction listing error; set to feature as all-rounder

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 all-rounders likely to trigger a bidding war

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 batters who can trigger bidding war on December 16

Topics :IPL NewsCricket NewsIndian Premier LeagueIPL auctionMumbai Indians

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story