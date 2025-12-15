Sairaj Patil can fetch big bids in IPL 2026 auction: Shardul Thakur

Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur has backed young all-rounder Sairaj Patil to attract strong interest at the IPL 2026 auction, pointing to his consistent performances in domestic T20 cricket and his growing reputation as a finisher.

Speaking during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) round 1 in Lucknow, Thakur said Patil possessed qualities that stood out in the shortest format, both with the bat and the ball. The Mumbai skipper highlighted the youngster’s unorthodox bowling action, which often unsettles batters, and his ability to clear the boundary with ease in the death overs.

He's a good talent. He has something different in his bowling — a different action — and he often surprises batters. We're happy with his performances. In batting too, he has shown promise and can hit big sixes. He and another player, Suryansh, can come in and start hitting sixes straight away," Shardul told Business Standard.

Backing from Mumbai captain Thakur said Patil had shown something “different” in his bowling and had repeatedly surprised opposition batters. He added that the all-rounder had also made notable progress with the bat, displaying the confidence to hit big sixes straight away. According to Thakur, Mumbai have high expectations from Patil in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and sustained match-winning contributions would naturally put him on the radar of IPL franchises. "We have high hopes from him in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20. If he keeps performing and finishing games, he’ll get his due and will be picked by IPL franchises as well," Shardul added.

Strong Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy returns Recent Matches - Sairaj B Patil Match Bat Bowl Date Ground Format Mumbai vs Haryana 8* 2/44 14/12/25 Ambi T20 (SMAT) Mumbai vs Hyderabad 12* 0/19 12/12/25 Pune T20 (SMAT) Mumbai vs Odisha -- 2/42 08/12/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT) Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh -- -- 06/12/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT) Mumbai vs Kerala 13 1/29 04/12/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT) Mumbai vs Assam 25* 02/12/25 02/12/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT) Mumbai vs Andhra -- 2/24 30/11/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT) Mumbai vs Vidarbha -- 3/33 28/11/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT) Mumbai vs Railways -- 1/16 26/11/25 Lucknow T20 (SMAT) Patil’s recent SMAT numbers underline Thakur’s assessment. In the current season, he has contributed useful lower-order runs, including unbeaten knocks against Assam, Haryana and Hyderabad, while also chipping in with wickets at crucial stages. Across 15 T20 matches, Patil has scored 110 runs at a strike rate of nearly 147 and picked up 13 wickets at an average under 20, figures reflecting how he can be a valuable asset lower down the order in IPL 2026.

His ability to finish innings and deliver overs when required has made him a dependable option in Mumbai’s T20 set-up, particularly on slower surfaces where cutters and changes of pace come into play. Dominance in Mumbai T20 League Patil’s credentials were firmly established in the Mumbai T20 League, one of the franchise-based domestic competitions in the country. Across 17 matches, he has scored 506 runs at an average of over 36 and a strike rate above 153, while also taking eight wickets. Sairaj Patil performance in Mumbai T20 League Season Team Matches Runs Highest Average Strike Rate Sixes Wickets Best Bowling 2018 North Mumbai Panthers 4 121 54 40.33 165.75 10 0 – 2019 North Mumbai Panthers 7 152 59* 25.33 147.57 11 1 1/21 2025 Eagle Thane Strikers 6 233 61 58.25 150.32 16 7 4/19 Overall – 17 506 61 36.14 153.33 37 8 4/19 The 2025 season with Eagle Thane Strikers marked a breakthrough. Patil scored 233 runs in six matches at an average of 58.25 and struck at over 150, smashing 16 sixes. He also claimed seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.35, including a four-wicket haul. Match-winning efforts, such as a 47 off 22 balls to seal a chase and an unbeaten 54 combined with key wickets in another game, showcased his impact under pressure.

Built for the finishing role Patil’s game is tailored for modern T20 cricket. A clean striker of the ball, he targets the long-on and mid-wicket regions with authority and is particularly effective against spin. His medium-pace bowling adds balance, allowing captains to use him as a partnership-breaker or a flexible option in the middle overs. Sairaj B Patil in T20s Batting & Fielding Format Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct T20s 15 8 4 110 31 27.5 75 146.66 0 0 7 7 4 Bowling (Sairaj B Patil) Format Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w T20s 15 10 168 254 13 3/33 3/33 19.53 9.07 12.9 0 0 0 Such versatility, Thakur indicated, is likely to be valued highly at the IPL 2026 auction, especially by teams looking to strengthen their finishing resources.

Thakur also reflected on his own IPL journey, expressing happiness at returning to Mumbai Indians, a franchise he said had shaped his early development. He recalled training extensively with the team before making his IPL debut elsewhere and described the Mumbai set-up as a "family franchise". "I'm very happy. I started in the IPL with Mumbai Indians. Punjab was my first team in 2014, but even before that, for about three years, I practised a lot with Mumbai Indians. They used to call me to their camps. They spotted my talent and I got access to the dressing room, and opportunities to spend time with international players. It took time, and I hadn't played for the franchise before, but now it feels like a family franchise. I'm very happy to be playing there," 34-year-old Thakur said.

The all-rounder said his stint with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 proved crucial in reviving his IPL prospects after initially going unsold. Regular game time and positive performances helped him re-establish himself in the league. "Lucknow is also a good city — food is great and people are lovely. I’ve loved the game time I’ve got here. Thanks to LSG for giving me a chance when I wasn’t picked at the auction. Everything has been positive since I came here, and I’m enjoying my time," he added. New-ball role and India ambitions With his strong new-ball spells in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Thakur is expected to play a key role in IPL 2026. He could share the new ball with Deepak Chahar at Mumbai Indians, or even be preferred in that role given Chahar’s recent injury concerns.