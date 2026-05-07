IPL 2026: DC vs KKR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 8 in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026.

Both teams head into the clash looking to revive their campaigns after inconsistent performances this season. Led by Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals currently sit seventh in the standings with four wins and six defeats from 10 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are placed eighth with three victories and five losses from nine games, but another win could see them climb further up the table.

Delhi have struggled for momentum recently, managing just two wins in their last eight outings. They are also coming off a disappointing home defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their previous match.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups KKR, on the other hand, appear to be regaining form at an important stage of the tournament. The three-time champions head into the contest with confidence after registering an impressive seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home. IPL 2026: DC vs KKR probable playing 11 Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan.

Impact Player: Karun Nair DC vs KKR head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 35 KKR won: 19 DC won: 15 No result: 1 Squads of both teams DC squad for IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

IPL 2026 match on May 8: DC vs KKR live toss, telecast and live streaming details Which teams will clash on May 8 (Friday) in IPL 2026? Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in match 50 of IPL 2026 on May 8 (Friday). What is the venue of the DC vs KKR IPL 2026 match? Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. When will the live toss for the DC vs KKR take place? The live toss for the DC vs KKR cricket match will take place at 7 PM IST on May 8.