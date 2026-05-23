IPL 2026: KKR vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking for a late entry into the IPL 2026 playoffs when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final league-stage match of the season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, May 24.

However, to do that they will have to hope that Rajasthan Royals (RR) lose their last game against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier in the day.

If RR manage to secure a win over MI in the afternoon game, the KKR vs DC game will become a dead rubber.

On the other hand, DC will be looking to end their season on a high and secure a better finish in the points table.

In terms of team combination, KKR will have some trouble on their hands after their best batter of the season, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, was ruled out of the season due to a finger injury. Finn Allen and Rinku Singh are in good touch with the bat, while Kartik Tyagi and Sunil Narine have been exceptional with the ball. But the Kolkata-based franchise is still lacking an all-round team effort, something they will need to end their season on a high. For DC, it is also their top order that is back in form, leading them to a brilliant late run in the tournament. The form of KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Axar Patel has provided great support to them. However, their bowlers have lost rhythm just when the batters have found form.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing for LSG vs PBKS today? DC will need both their batting and bowling departments to click at the same time if they wish to end their season with a win. IPL 2026: KKR vs DC playing 11 Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey Impact players: Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rovman Powell and Matheesha Pathirana Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Karun Nair, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

Impact players: Abhishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Kumar, Rehan Ahmed and Auqib Nabi Dar KKR vs DC head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 35

KKR won: 19

DC won: 15

No result: 1 Squads of both teams KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra DC squad for IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abhishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

IPL 2026 match on May 24: KKR vs DC live toss, telecast and live streaming details Which teams will clash on May 24 (Sunday) in IPL 2026? Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will clash in match 70 of IPL 2026 on May 24 (Sunday). What is the venue of the KKR vs DC IPL 2026 match? Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. When will the live toss for the KKR vs DC take place? The live toss for the KKR vs DC cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 24.