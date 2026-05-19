IPL 2026: KKR vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has entered its final week of league-stage matches and just one of the four playoff spots is still up for grabs. In a crucial clash on the road to the playoffs, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 65 of the season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 20.

KKR are currently sitting eighth on the table with just 11 points but are still in contention for a top-four finish if they win their next two games.

On the other hand, MI will be hoping to secure yet another upset and keep the danger of a wooden-spoon finish away from them.

In terms of team combination, KKR will still be banking on their top order to score runs. The form of Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a plus point for them. However, their real concern is the form of skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who has gone off colour after the first few games of the season. Their bowlers are taking wickets but are also leaking runs. KKR will need an all-round performance if they wish to stay alive in the tournament. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoffs: How many points RR need to secure top-four finish? For MI, it is also their top order that is back in form, leading them to a brilliant win against PBKS in the last game. Their middle order and bowling are also looking good now. While MI are already out of playoff contention, the match will still be important for them as it provides them with a chance to keep their hopes of avoiding a wooden-spoon finish alive.

IPL 2026: KKR vs MI playing 11 Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey Impact players: Arora, Ramandeep, Tejasvi, Powell and Pathirana Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Raj Bawa KKR vs MI head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 36

KKR won: 11

MI won: 25

No result: 0 Squads of both teams KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Robin Minz IPL 2026 match on May 20: KKR vs MI live toss, telecast and live streaming details Which teams will clash on May 20 (Wednesday) in IPL 2026? Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will clash in match 65 of IPL 2026 on May 20 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the KKR vs MI IPL 2026 match? Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. When will the live toss for the KKR vs MI take place? The live toss for the KKR vs MI cricket match will take place at 7 PM IST on May 20. Which TV channels will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match? The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.