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IPL 2026 playoffs: How many points RR need to secure top-four finish?

RR, who are sitting fifth on the table with 12 points from 12 matches, have the best chance to book their place in the final four out of the five teams still in contention

RR playoffs qualification scenario

RR playoffs qualification scenario

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:07 PM IST

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With 63 matches of IPL 2026 done and dusted and three of the four playoffs spots filled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), five teams are now battling it out for the final spot in the top four.
 
As of now, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the five teams still in contention for a playoffs finish.
 
In a big game in the race to the playoffs, RR are hosting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 64 of the season at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with fourth position on the points table up for grabs for them.
 
 
On top of that, out of the five teams still in contention, RR, who are sitting fifth on the table with 12 points from 12 matches, have the best chance to book their place in the final four.  IPL 2026 Match 64, RR sv LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
Let's take a look at how.

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What happens if RR win both their remaining games?

If RR win both their remaining games, they will finish the league stage with 16 points, which will mean they will finish above MI, LSG, CSK, KKR, DC and PBKS, confirming their entry into the playoffs.
 
They can also finish in the top two if they win the games by big margins and CSK and RCB win their last games against GT and SRH, respectively.

What happens if RR win just one of their next two matches?

 
If RR manage to secure just one win in their next two matches, they will finish with 14 points. In that case, they will need all four other teams in contention to lose at least one more game.
 
If that happens, RR, despite having just 14 points, will finish above MI, LSG, CSK, KKR, DC and PBKS, confirming their entry into the playoffs.

What happens if RR lose both their games?

If RR lose both their remaining games, they will finish the league stage with just 12 points to their name and will stand eliminated from the tournament.

IPL 2026 points table

Team P W L NR Pts NRR
RCB (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 +1.065
GT (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 +0.400
SRH (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 +0.350
PBKS 13 6 6 1 13 +0.227
RR 12 6 6 0 12 +0.027
CSK 13 6 7 0 12 -0.016
DC 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871
KKR 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038
MI (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504
LSG (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:06 PM IST

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