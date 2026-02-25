IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants unveil new logo celebrating culture and fans

The Lucknow Super Giants have introduced a refreshed team logo, marking the beginning of a bold new chapter in their journey. More than a visual upgrade, the redesigned emblem reflects the essence of Lucknow, the pride of Uttar Pradesh, and the unwavering support of fans who have embraced the franchise since its inception.

This transformation is not simply about aesthetics. It represents belonging, responsibility, and ambition, values that define both the team and its supporters.

Symbols That Tell a Story

At the core of the new emblem are three deeply meaningful symbols: Garuda, the Crown, and the Elephant, each carefully chosen to mirror the culture and spirit of the region.

Garuda stands as a symbol of courage and aspiration. It captures the fearless mindset the Super Giants aim to display on the field, rising above challenges, playing bold cricket, and believing that no dream is out of reach when unity drives ambition. The Crown reflects honour and accountability. Every match carries the expectations of millions, and wearing the jersey is seen as a privilege rather than a right. The Crown reminds players that pride must be earned through performance, discipline, and respect for the badge.

Anchoring the emblem is the Elephant, representing strength, wisdom, patience, and collective spirit. It embodies the steadfast loyalty of supporters, fans who stand tall through victories and setbacks alike, season after season. A Tribute to Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh Team owner Shashwat Goenka, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the RPSG Group, described the new identity as an emotional milestone for the franchise. He emphasized that the people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh welcomed the team wholeheartedly from day one. According to him, the emblem is a tribute to that enduring faith. Garuda reflects ambition, the Crown symbolizes the pride fans place in the team, and the Elephant captures the resilience that defines the region.