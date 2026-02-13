IPL 2026: Chinnaswamy Stadium gets Karnataka govt nod to host matches

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to return as a potential IPL venue after the Karnataka government granted approval for matches to be held at the Bengaluru ground during the 2026 season. The decision ends months of uncertainty around the stadium’s status following safety concerns that had kept it out of action since mid-2025.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Group B updated points table: SL, ZIM, AUS rankings Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed the development on Thursday (February 12), stating that the Cabinet had approved the conduct of IPL fixtures at the venue while ensuring stricter safety measures. The government has also directed authorities to implement recommendations from the Justice John Michael D’Cunha report, which reviewed crowd management and security protocols.

Safety reforms after 2025 incident The Chinnaswamy Stadium had faced intense scrutiny after a stampede occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title celebrations in June 2025. The incident led to the venue being declared temporarily unsafe, forcing organisers to shift several scheduled events, including matches from the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. Since then, multiple reviews were carried out to assess infrastructure, access routes, and emergency response systems. Authorities have emphasised tighter ticketing regulations, improved entry and exit planning, and enhanced coordination between law enforcement and stadium officials. According to government statements, public safety will remain the central focus as the venue prepares for a return to hosting major games.

RCB’s contingency planning With doubts lingering over the stadium’s readiness, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had begun exploring alternative home venues for IPL 2026. Reports suggested that the franchise even approached Mumbai Indians regarding the possibility of using the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai if approval for Chinnaswamy was delayed. During discussions with officials, the franchise also proposed installing AI-enabled surveillance cameras to streamline crowd monitoring and reduce the risk of overcrowding. These technological upgrades are expected to form part of the broader safety overhaul if matches go ahead at the Bengaluru venue. Final call rests with franchise