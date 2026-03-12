Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2026: Expert panel to inspect Chinnaswamy stadium on March 13

The KSCA has undertaken extensive renovations at the stadium, including adding multiple new entry gates, widening existing ones, and improving peripheral infrastructure.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

An expert panel appointed by the Karnataka government is set to inspect the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 13 to give its final clearance for hosting IPL 2026 matches. Although earlier approvals for holding matches, including IPL games, were granted on a conditional basis, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) remains confident that no issues will arise.
 
Renovations and Upgrades Underway
 
The KSCA has undertaken extensive renovations at the stadium, including adding multiple new entry gates, widening existing ones, and improving peripheral infrastructure. Upgrades also cover new walkways, a holding area near the old National Cricket Academy, and dedicated entry and exit routes for emergency services.
 
 
These renovations are part of a short-term safety overhaul recommended by the Justice D'Cunha Committee, which was appointed following the tragic stampede during RCB’s IPL 2025 title celebrations that claimed 11 lives. The committee conducted a detailed safety and structural audit of the stadium, and all issues identified, including those that led to a temporary power cut by the state electricity regulator last July, have now been resolved. 

Preparations for Crowd Management
 
The stadium work began in mid-December, after former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad was elected KSCA president. His committee has coordinated closely with government officials on procedural aspects of the renovations.
 
To enhance crowd control, RCB and KSCA are in discussions with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation, and the franchise will implement digital QR code ticket scanning for smooth entry, reducing congestion around box offices.
 
IPL 2026 Home Fixtures
 
RCB’s first match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026 will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, followed by a home clash with Chennai Super Kings on April 5. These are the first two home games scheduled, with RCB set to play a total of five home matches at the venue. The remaining two home fixtures will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

