IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats
With the Wankhede Stadium traditionally offering batting-friendly conditions and short boundaries, another high-scoring and closely contested encounter is expected.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
A big clash is on the cards as Mumbai Indians lock horns with Punjab Kings in Match 24 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16.
Mumbai Indians have had a difficult start to their season, managing just one win from their opening four matches. The five-time champions have struggled to build momentum, and key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will be crucial if MI are to stage a comeback at home and get their campaign back on track.
Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have been one of the standout teams so far in IPL 2026. Led by Shreyas Iyer, they have looked balanced and dominant, winning three out of four games. Their batting lineup has been consistent, while the bowling unit has stepped up in key situations, giving them strong early-season form and confidence heading into this fixture.
The rivalry adds extra intrigue, with PBKS having beaten MI in the 2025 Qualifier 2, making recent history slightly in their favour. However, with the head-to-head record fairly even overall, both sides will see this as a chance to assert dominance.
With the Wankhede Stadium traditionally offering batting-friendly conditions and short boundaries, another high-scoring and closely contested encounter is expected.
Wankhede Stadium: Pitch report for MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is widely regarded as a batting-friendly venue, offering true bounce and a lightning-fast outfield that favours stroke play. In IPL 2026 so far, the ground has hosted two matches, and remarkably, all four innings played here have crossed the 220-run mark, highlighting just how high-scoring conditions have been.
The surface allows batters to play through the line with confidence, making it a paradise for aggressive batting line-ups. With two strong batting units set to face off, the contest is expected to be another run-fest, and fans could be treated to a thrilling, high-scoring encounter.
IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium
MI have played a total of 33 matches at Wankhede Stadium, winning 22 matches and losing 11 of them over the years. One match ended in a no result or tie.
IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium
Punjab Kings have played just 7 matches at this venue and have emerged victorious on 4 occasions, losing out the other 3 ties.
IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have faced each other 1 times at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL, with the hosts winning 6 and Punjab winning 5 times over the years.
| MI vs PBKS H2H at Wankhede
| No.
| Year
| Winner
| Margin
| 1
| 2008
| PBKS
| 1 run
| 2
| 2011
| MI
| 8 wickets
| 3
| 2012
| MI
| 5 wickets
| 4
| 2013
| MI
| 4 runs
| 5
| 2015
| PBKS
| 39 runs
| 6
| 2016
| MI
| 6 wickets
| 7
| 2017
| PBKS
| 7 runs
| 8
| 2018
| MI
| 3 runs
| 9
| 2019
| MI
| 5 wickets
| 10
| 2020
| PBKS
| Super Over
| 11
| 2023
| PBKS
| 13 runs
What happened in the last IPL match at Wankhede Stadium?
The last IPL match played at Wankhede Stadium was Match 20 of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB.
Mumbai failed to chase down the mammoth 241-run target as RCB won the tie by 18 runs on the night.
Wankhede Stadium: Key stats
| Wankhede Stadium key T20 stats (In 2026)
| Category
| Details
| Matches Played
| 10
| Batting First Won
| 6
| Batting Second Won
| 4
| Average 1st Innings Score
| 193/7
| Lowest Total Defended
| 161
| Highest Target Chased
| 221
| 200+ Totals
| 7 times (in 10 matches)
| Sixes Per Match
| 21
| Pace Overs %
| 53.00%
| Pace Wickets
| 59
| Pace Average
| 34.5
| Pace Economy
| 10
| Pace Balls per Wicket
| 21
| Spin Overs %
| 47.00%
| Spin Wickets
| 53
| Spin Average
| 30
| Spin Economy
| 8.9
| Spin Balls per Wicket
| 20