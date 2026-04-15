IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim to reclaim the top spot when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 23 of IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 21. RCB have looked a well-rounded unit this season, with only a minor blip against Rajasthan Royals interrupting an otherwise dominant run. Their opening duo of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli has provided consistent starts, while Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar have ensured stability in the middle order.

Their bowling attack has complemented the batting perfectly, with both pacers and spinners stepping up at crucial moments.

LSG, meanwhile, have impressed with the ball but continue to struggle with the bat. They remain the only team yet to breach the 200-run mark this season, highlighting their top-order inconsistency. Addressing that concern will be key if they are to challenge a confident RCB side in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RCB vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB)

Matches: 20

Wins: 14

Losses: 6

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 70%

Rishabh Pant's captaincy record in IPL (LSG)

Matches: 61

Wins: 31

Losses: 29

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 51.66%

IPL 2026: RCB playing 11 vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this clash riding on the most destructive batting unit of IPL 2026. Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David and Devdutt Padikkal have powered them to four 200-plus totals, combining brute force with elite strike rates. Their aggressive approach has yielded 52 sixes already, the most this season.

However, the bowling unit remains a work in progress. Josh Hazlewood is returning to rhythm, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya must deliver consistency. Support from Suyash Sharma and Rasikh Salam will be crucial.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Impact players: Josh Hazlewood

RCB squad for IPL 2026:

Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IPL 2026: LSG playing 11 vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants face a critical test as their underperforming batting unit looks to click. Skipper Rishabh Pant has struggled for fluency, while experienced names like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have yet to fire consistently. Youngsters Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad also need to step up.

On the positive side, their bowling has kept them competitive. Mohammed Shami has been exceptionally economical, supported by Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi. However, they must be precise throughout against RCB’s explosive batting line-up on a flat Bengaluru pitch.

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact players: M Siddharth, George Linde, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke

LSG squad for IPL 2026:

Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Chaudhary

IPL 2026: RCB vs LSG key player battles

RCB batters vs LSG bowlers

Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Strike Rate Virat Kohli Anrich Nortje T20s 9 41 2 98 Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami IPL 12 107 5 139 Virat Kohli Avesh Khan IPL 7 75 3 170 Devdutt Padikkal Anrich Nortje IPL 4 17 3 155 Tim David Anrich Nortje T20s 5 23 2 135 Jitesh Sharma Mayank Yadav T20s 2 15 2 107 Jitesh Sharma Avesh Khan T20s 4 19 2 106 Krunal Pandya Mohammed Shami IPL 5 24 3 126

LSG batters vs RCB bowlers