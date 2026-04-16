IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match No. 24 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The five-time champions have had a tough start to the season and are currently placed ninth on the points table, with just one win from their first four matches. With the likes of Rohit Sharma set to miss out the game with a hamstring injury he suffered during the RCB game, the opening duties will likely be given to Quinton de Kock on the night.

MI opened their campaign on a winning note against Kolkata Knight Riders, but their form dipped soon after, as they went on to lose three consecutive games against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With results not going their way, MI will be desperate to turn things around and secure a much-needed victory at home.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have enjoyed a strong and confident start to IPL 2026. They are sitting second on the points table with three wins from four matches. PBKS have impressed with their consistent performances, especially in run chases, which has been a major strength this season. Backed by momentum, they will aim to continue their winning run and stay firmly in the top half of the standings.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL (MI)

Matches: 62

Wins: 36

Losses: 26

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 58.06%

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS)

Matches: 91

Wins: 53

Losses: 35

N/R: 3

IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs PBKS

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have given Mumbai Indians brisk starts in the powerplay. However, Rohit picked up a hamstring injury against RCB, which forced him to retire hurt, raising fitness concerns ahead of the PBKS clash. Despite this, he is expected to feature in the upcoming match.

Suryakumar Yadav has been inconsistent so far, scoring 106 runs in four matches at an average of 26.50, reflecting a mixed start to his campaign.

MI’s major concern has been the middle order, with Tilak Varma averaging just 8.75 and Naman Dhir at 19.66, both struggling for consistency. Hardik Pandya will be key in stabilizing the innings and accelerating in the middle overs. If MI chase, Sherfane Rutherford could be used as an Impact Player for finishing duties.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah has surprisingly been wicketless so far, conceding runs at an economy of 8.20. Shardul Thakur leads the wicket charts but has been expensive, while Trent Boult has managed only one wicket and will be expected to strike early with the new ball.

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs MI

Punjab Kings are expected to field a strong and aggressive top order featuring Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Cooper Connolly, with the pair of Arya and Prabhsimran coming off a record stand in the previous match.

Shreyas Iyer will anchor the middle order in fine form, supported by Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis, while Musheer Khan or Suryansh Shedge could replace the struggling Nehal Wadhera. In the bowling unit, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and Xavier Bartlett are likely starters, with Yash Thakur coming in for Vijaykumar Vyshak. Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to feature as an impact substitute.

Punjab Kings playing 11: Punjab Kings playing 11:Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player:Priyansh Arya

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Harnoor Singh, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash