Thursday, April 16, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

With results not going their way, MI will be desperate to turn things around and secure a much-needed victory at home.

MI vs PBKS player battles

MI vs PBKS player battles

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match No. 24 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
The five-time champions have had a tough start to the season and are currently placed ninth on the points table, with just one win from their first four matches. With the likes of Rohit Sharma set to miss out the game with a hamstring injury he suffered during the RCB game, the opening duties will likely be given to Quinton de Kock on the night.
 
MI opened their campaign on a winning note against Kolkata Knight Riders, but their form dipped soon after, as they went on to lose three consecutive games against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With results not going their way, MI will be desperate to turn things around and secure a much-needed victory at home.
 
 
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have enjoyed a strong and confident start to IPL 2026. They are sitting second on the points table with three wins from four matches. PBKS have impressed with their consistent performances, especially in run chases, which has been a major strength this season. Backed by momentum, they will aim to continue their winning run and stay firmly in the top half of the standings.
 
Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL (MI) 

Also Read

RCB vs LSG

RCB vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2026: RCB humble LSG with 5-wicket win to go top of the table

Pant walked off with an elbow injury vs RCB

IPL 2026: Injury blow to LSG! Rishabh Pant walks off injured vs RCB

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 preview

IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

RCB vs LSG playing 11

IPL 2026: RCB vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

RCB vs LSG key player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Matches: 62
Wins: 36
Losses: 26
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 58.06%
 
Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS) 
Matches: 91
Wins: 53
Losses: 35
N/R: 3
 
IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs PBKS
 
Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have given Mumbai Indians brisk starts in the powerplay. However, Rohit picked up a hamstring injury against RCB, which forced him to retire hurt, raising fitness concerns ahead of the PBKS clash. Despite this, he is expected to feature in the upcoming match.
 
Suryakumar Yadav has been inconsistent so far, scoring 106 runs in four matches at an average of 26.50, reflecting a mixed start to his campaign.
 
MI’s major concern has been the middle order, with Tilak Varma averaging just 8.75 and Naman Dhir at 19.66, both struggling for consistency. Hardik Pandya will be key in stabilizing the innings and accelerating in the middle overs. If MI chase, Sherfane Rutherford could be used as an Impact Player for finishing duties.
 
In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah has surprisingly been wicketless so far, conceding runs at an economy of 8.20. Shardul Thakur leads the wicket charts but has been expensive, while Trent Boult has managed only one wicket and will be expected to strike early with the new ball.
 
Mumbai Indians playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah
 
Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford
 
MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma
 
IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs MI
 
Punjab Kings are expected to field a strong and aggressive top order featuring Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Cooper Connolly, with the pair of Arya and Prabhsimran coming off a record stand in the previous match. 
 
Shreyas Iyer will anchor the middle order in fine form, supported by Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis, while Musheer Khan or Suryansh Shedge could replace the struggling Nehal Wadhera. In the bowling unit, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and Xavier Bartlett are likely starters, with Yash Thakur coming in for Vijaykumar Vyshak. Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to feature as an impact substitute.
 
Punjab Kings playing 11: Punjab Kings playing 11:Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact Player:Priyansh Arya
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Harnoor Singh, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash
 
IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS key player battles 
MI Batters vs PBKS Bowlers (Head-to-Head in T20/IPL)
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs SR
Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal 10 39 1 103
Rohit Sharma Arshdeep Singh 7 30 1 115
Quinton de Kock Yuzvendra Chahal 9 54 6 123
Quinton de Kock Arshdeep Singh 13 99 5 138
Quinton de Kock Marcus Stoinis 4 19 3 146
Ryan Rickelton Arshdeep Singh 6 50 2 139
Ryan Rickelton Marco Jansen 12 70 3 152
Suryakumar Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal 13 116 4 132
Suryakumar Yadav Vijaykumar Vyshak 4 43 2 154
Suryakumar Yadav Arshdeep Singh 7 42 2 120
Suryakumar Yadav Marco Jansen 10 71 2 161
Suryakumar Yadav Ben Dwarshuis 2 4 2 67
Suryakumar Yadav Marcus Stoinis 12 75 3 179
Will Jacks Marco Jansen 7 40 5 129
Will Jacks Marcus Stoinis 5 50 2 185
Tilak Varma Yuzvendra Chahal 6 72 1 164
Tilak Varma Arshdeep Singh 5 37 1 218
Sherfane Rutherford Marco Jansen 6 40 0 182
Sherfane Rutherford Ben Dwarshuis 4 9 2 75
Hardik Pandya Yuzvendra Chahal 15 71 4 95
Hardik Pandya Arshdeep Singh 7 20 1 74
Hardik Pandya Marco Jansen 9 65 1 155
Hardik Pandya Marcus Stoinis 8 49 3 158
Mitchell Santner Arshdeep Singh 11 38 2 100
  PBKS Batters vs MI Bowlers 
PBKS Batters vs MI Bowlers (Head-to-Head in T20/IPL)
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs SR
Prabhsimran Singh Trent Boult 6 31 3 100
Shreyas Iyer Jasprit Bumrah 11 74 1 130
Shreyas Iyer Trent Boult 8 68 1 136
Shreyas Iyer Deepak Chahar 7 60 0 136
Shreyas Iyer Shardul Thakur 8 63 1 162
Shreyas Iyer Mitchell Santner 10 61 1 111
Marcus Stoinis Jasprit Bumrah 15 67 4 102
Marcus Stoinis Trent Boult 13 44 1 113
Marcus Stoinis Shardul Thakur 4 38 2 173
Marcus Stoinis Mitchell Santner 5 30 1 88
 

More From This Section

RCB vs LSG broadcast details

RCB vs LSG Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Pitch report for RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026

IPL 2026 RCB vs LSG: Pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

Rohit Sharma set to miss MI games with hamstring injury

IPL 2026: Who will replace Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians playing 11?

Mayank Yadav

IPL 2026: Mayank Yadav declared match ready, set for LSG return vs RCB

IPL 2026 points table

IPL 2026 points table: RCB, CSK, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters and bowlers

Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayGoPro Mission 1 SeriesRCB vs LSG LIVE ScoreOPPO F33 SeriesCBSE Result 2026 on DigilockerPersonal Finance