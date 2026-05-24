IPL 2026 MI vs RR: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats

The league stage of IPL 2026 is entering its final phase, with Mumbai Indians set to host Rajasthan Royals in Match 69 at the Wankhede Stadium on May 24 in a contest carrying very different implications for both teams.

Mumbai Indians will look to salvage some pride and end an underwhelming campaign on a positive note in front of their home crowd. The five-time champions have struggled for consistency throughout the season and are already out of playoff contention, with a ninth-place finish currently the best they can achieve. Hardik Pandya’s side come into this fixture after a disappointing four-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have far more at stake heading into this encounter. The inaugural IPL winners still hold their playoff fate in their own hands and know that a victory over MI would officially seal their place in the top four and confirm qualification for the knockout stage. RR will also draw confidence from their earlier clash against Mumbai this season, where they secured a convincing 27-run victory in a rain-affected match played in Guwahati earlier in the tournament. Wankhede Stadium: Pitch report for MI vs RR, IPL 2026 ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, KKR, GT rankings; Orange, Purple Cap holders The Wankhede Stadium has long been regarded as one of India’s premier batting venues, consistently producing high-scoring encounters. While batters usually dominate on this surface, bowlers still find opportunities to make an impact, especially early in the innings. Fast bowlers can generate swing with the new ball due to the coastal conditions and the stadium’s proximity to the Arabian Sea.

During IPL 2026, the venue has witnessed plenty of run-fests, with the average first-innings score standing at an impressive 222. One of the standout games this season saw Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully chase down a massive target of 244, underlining the batting-friendly nature of the surface. IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Indians have traditionally enjoyed a strong record at the Wankhede Stadium over the years. The five-time IPL champions have registered 54 wins in 94 matches, losing out 37 times with one game ending in a tie. IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium

Rajasthan Royals have played 11 matches at the Wankhede Stadium in previous IPL seasons. RR have won just 5 of them and suffered defeats on the other 6 occasions. IPL 2026: MI vs RR head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium MI vs RR H2H at Wankhede Stadium Season Winner Margin Date IPL 2024 Rajasthan Royals 6 wickets April 1, 2024 IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians 6 wickets April 30, 2023 IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals 6 wickets May 7, 2022 IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals 6 wickets April 24, 2021 IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals 4 wickets April 13, 2019 IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals 7 wickets May 13, 2018 IPL 2015 Mumbai Indians 8 runs May 1, 2015 IPL 2014 Mumbai Indians 5 wickets May 25, 2014 IPL 2013 Mumbai Indians 14 runs May 15, 2013 IPL 2012 Mumbai Indians 27 runs April 11, 2012 IPL 2011 Rajasthan Royals 10 wickets May 20, 2011 Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 11 times at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL history, with both teams really close in terms of head to head stats here.