LSG vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The coin flip of the match went in PBKS' way who opted to bowl first.

Captain's take after toss:

Rishabh Pant (LSG): We would have bowled first as well. This wicket is good for cricket regardless of bowling or batting. This is one of the better batting wicket, it could be a high scoring match. Two changes - Arjun and Arshin Kulkarni are in. It's been a tough season, but at the same time, there has been a lot of learning, both for the team and personally. II'd say sorry for the fans, they have come from all over UP. It's been tough going for us, but we'll give our 100% today.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): We will bowl first. Two changes - Marco and Vyshak are in. Feeling is exciting, I would say it's a do match for us. We have never been in this situation before and the boys are waiting to do their best.

IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS playing 11:

LSG playing 11: Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Impact players: Shahbaz, Rathi, M Siddarth, Himmat, Akash

PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Harpreet, Stoinis, Bartlett, Vinod, Pravin Dubey