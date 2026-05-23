LSG vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on its app and website in India.
JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on its app and website in India.
The coin flip of the match went in PBKS' way who opted to bowl first.
Captain's take after toss:
Rishabh Pant (LSG): We would have bowled first as well. This wicket is good for cricket regardless of bowling or batting. This is one of the better batting wicket, it could be a high scoring match. Two changes - Arjun and Arshin Kulkarni are in. It's been a tough season, but at the same time, there has been a lot of learning, both for the team and personally. II'd say sorry for the fans, they have come from all over UP. It's been tough going for us, but we'll give our 100% today.
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): We will bowl first. Two changes - Marco and Vyshak are in. Feeling is exciting, I would say it's a do match for us. We have never been in this situation before and the boys are waiting to do their best.
IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS playing 11:
LSG playing 11: Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan
Impact players: Shahbaz, Rathi, M Siddarth, Himmat, Akash
PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact players: Harpreet, Stoinis, Bartlett, Vinod, Pravin Dubey
|IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
First Published: May 23 2026 | 6:25 PM IST