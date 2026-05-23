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LSG vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on its app and website in India.

LSG vs PBKS
LSG vs PBKS
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 7:09 PM IST
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The IPL 2026 league stage is nearing its conclusion, and Match 68 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium promises to be a high-stakes encounter today.
 

The coin flip of the match went in PBKS' way who opted to bowl first.

 

Captain's take after toss:

 

Rishabh Pant (LSG): We would have bowled first as well. This wicket is good for cricket regardless of bowling or batting. This is one of the better batting wicket, it could be a high scoring match. Two changes - Arjun and Arshin Kulkarni are in. It's been a tough season, but at the same time, there has been a lot of learning, both for the team and personally. II'd say sorry for the fans, they have come from all over UP. It's been tough going for us, but we'll give our 100% today.

 

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): We will bowl first. Two changes - Marco and Vyshak are in. Feeling is exciting, I would say it's a do match for us. We have never been in this situation before and the boys are waiting to do their best.

 

IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS playing 11:

 

LSG playing 11: Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan

 

Impact players: Shahbaz, Rathi, M Siddarth, Himmat, Akash

 

PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

 

Impact players: Harpreet, Stoinis, Bartlett, Vinod, Pravin Dubey 

 
IPL 2026 Match 68, LSG vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch LSG vs PBKS in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information 
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 23 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026?
 
The IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 23.
 
What time will the toss take place for the LSG vs PBKS match in IPL 2026?
 
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the LSG vs PBKS match in IPL 2026 begin?
 
The IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will begin at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between LSG and PBKS in India?
 
Star Sports will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between LSG and PBKS in India?
 
JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on its app and website in India.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsPunjab Kings

First Published: May 23 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

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