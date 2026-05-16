IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, KKR, GT rankings; Orange, Purple Cap holders

Gujarat Titans will be looking to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs tonight as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens tonight. Gujarat can take their tally to 18 points with a win which will take them to the top sot and confirm their playoff berth as well.

Kolkata on the other hand have a do-or-die situation for them as they are still on 9 points on the table with a defeat on the night making it nearly impossible for them to fetch a top four spot this year.

As per the updated standings, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hold the top spot with 16 points in 12 matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.053. Gujarat Titans (GT) are in second spot with a similar 16 points but an inferior net run rate to RCB.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in third place with 14 points, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) are fourth with 13 points.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are fifth and sixth with 12 points each in 11 matches, while Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are seventh and eighth with 10 and nine points, respectively.

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IPL 2026 points table Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 RCB 12 8 4 0 16 1.053 2 GT 12 8 4 0 16 0.551 3 SRH 12 7 5 0 14 0.331 4 PBKS 12 6 5 1 13 0.355 5 RR 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 6 CSK 12 6 6 0 12 0.027 7 DC 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8 KKR 11 4 6 1 9 -0.198 9 MI (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 LSG (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen (508 runs) is leading the Orange Cap leaderboard of IPL 2026, while GT’s Sai Sudharsan, with 501 runs, is in second spot.

RCB’s Virat Kohli, after his brilliant ton against KKR, has moved up to third spot with 484 runs in 12 matches, while SRH’s Abhishek Sharma is in fourth position with 481 runs to his name.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s Heinrich Klaasen 12 12 508 50.8 153.94 38 23 Sai Sudharsan 12 12 501 41.75 155.11 49 22 Virat Kohli 12 12 484 53.78 165.75 53 18 Abhishek Sharma 12 12 481 43.73 209.13 43 37 KL Rahul 12 12 477 43.36 177.99 50 24 Despite DC’s lacklustre run this season, their opener KL Rahul is fifth in the list with 477 runs to his name.

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard

RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the Purple Cap leaderboard with 22 wickets from 12 matches, while GT’s Kagiso Rabada, with 21 wickets from 12 matches, is in second spot.