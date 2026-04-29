IPL 2026 MI vs SRH: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match No. 41 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. MI skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and decided to bat first on the night The contest comes at a crucial stage of the tournament, with both teams aiming to strengthen their position on the points table.

MI have endured a difficult campaign so far. The five-time champions have managed just two wins from seven matches and are currently struggling to find consistency. Their most recent outing was particularly disappointing, as they suffered a heavy 103-run defeat against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Captain Hardik Pandya will be under pressure to rally his side and deliver a much-improved performance, especially in front of their home crowd.

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have staged an impressive turnaround. After a slow start that saw them win only one of their first four matches, they have regained momentum in style. SRH are currently on a four-match winning streak, showcasing strong performances in both batting and bowling departments. They head into this clash with confidence after securing a convincing five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their previous game, and will be keen to extend their winning run. Wankhede Stadium: Pitch report for MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 Wankhede Stadium is known as a paradise for batters, where scoring runs often comes naturally. The pitch offers true bounce and pace, allowing the ball to come cleanly onto the bat, while the shorter boundaries further encourage aggressive stroke play and high totals. As a result, big scores are a common sight at this venue.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Riyan Parag under the radar after being caught vaping on camera For bowlers, however, conditions can be quite demanding. They need to stay disciplined with their line and length and rely on variations to stay effective. Even minor errors can be costly, as batters are quick to capitalize on any loose deliveries. MI record at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Indians have played 96 matches at this venue, winning 58 and losing 38, reflecting a dominant home display over the years. SRH record at Wankhede Stadium Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a dismal record at Wankhede, registering 2 wins from 12 matches over the years.

MI vs SRH head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium MI vs SRH H2H at Wankhede Date Winner Margin May 6, 2024 Mumbai Indians 7 wickets May 21, 2023 Mumbai Indians 8 wickets May 17, 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 runs May 6, 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad 31 runs May 1, 2015 Mumbai Indians 20 runs May 13, 2013 Mumbai Indians 7 wickets The two teams have faced each other on nine occasions at this venue, with MI having a clear advantage, winning 7 and losing jst 2 matches at their fortress. Last IPL match at Wankhede Stadium The most recent IPL match at this venue saw Mumbai Indians get humbled by their fierce rivals Chennai Super Kings who handed the hosts their biggest defeat by 103 runs.