IPL 2026 opening match on March 26, final scheduled for May 31: Report

The Indian Premier League's 2026 season is set to get underway on Thursday, March 26, with the final scheduled for Sunday, May 31, as reported by Cricbuzz. The dates emerged from a meeting between IPL officials and franchise representatives held in Abu Dhabi on Monday evening, just hours before the league's player auction. For franchises, the clarity on the tournament window was a crucial takeaway, allowing teams to finalise planning around player workloads, overseas availability and logistics. However, while the schedule is now in place, the venue for the opening match remains unresolved and continues to draw attention.

Dates revealed ahead of auction proceedings According to the Cricbuzz report, the timeline for IPL Season 19 was shared during a pre-auction briefing conducted by IPL CEO Hemang Amin. The season will once again follow the traditional late-March to late-May window, spanning a little over nine weeks. This continuity provides stability for franchises, broadcasters and players alike. Traditionally, the league’s opening match is staged in the city of the defending champions, but that long-standing custom may not be straightforward to follow this time due to lingering venue concerns. Bengaluru opener still uncertain The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is the frontrunner to host the opening game, but the final call has not yet been taken. Cricbuzz reported that franchise officials were informed that the Karnataka State Cricket Association has only received conditional clearance from the state government. The approval hinges on the venue meeting a set of safety and security benchmarks before competitive cricket can return to the ground.

A senior BCCI official, speaking on the matter, expressed guarded optimism, suggesting that there is hope the league can begin in Bengaluru. The official also pointed out that senior figures within the state administration have publicly indicated a willingness to allow matches, provided all concerns are adequately addressed. State government signals openness As per Cricbuzz, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister has recently conveyed that the government is positively inclined towards hosting IPL matches. He stated that the Home Minister has been tasked with engaging with KSCA officials to review preparedness at the stadium. These discussions are expected to focus on crowd management, safety infrastructure and emergency response mechanisms, all of which will play a decisive role in whether the venue is cleared in time.