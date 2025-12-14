Green to Bishnoi: List of players CSK can target during IPL 2026 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition will be one edition of the tournament the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would want to forget, as in 2025, for the first time in IPL history, the Men in Yellow finished dead last in the points table with just four wins in 14 matches.

However, the team management took some bold decisions to make sure the situation is not repeated in 2026 and made some tough calls to completely revamp the team. The biggest decision on the list was trading Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals for Sanju Samson to get a hard-hitting batter in their top order.

They also let go of players like Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Matheesha Pathirana, who were an integral part of the team till last year. Despite all this, CSK will have their task cut out during the IPL 2026 mega auction as they still need a bunch of players to complete the squad. ALSO READ: Green admits IPL 2026 auction listing error; set to feature as all-rounder CSK will walk into the IPL 2026 auction with the second-largest purse of Rs 43.40 crore, only behind KKR, but which players will be at the top of the five-time champions’ radar during the mini auction set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi? Let’s take a look.

Top players CSK can target during IPL 2026 auction: Cameron Green CSK will consider entering a bidding war for Cameron Green due to his long-term upside as a pace-bowling all-rounder. While his natural role is higher up the order, his athleticism, power-hitting ability and seam bowling will give CSK flexibility across departments. With a sizeable purse available, CSK will view Green as a future core player who can contribute in multiple phases of the game and be developed within the franchise’s system. Ravi Bishnoi CSK will prioritise Ravi Bishnoi as a marquee Indian spinner to rebuild their spin attack. With key departures leaving a void, Bishnoi’s wicket-taking ability in the middle overs will be crucial, particularly at Chepauk, where spin often dictates outcomes. His pace through the air and attacking mindset will suit CSK’s need for a strike spinner who can break partnerships rather than merely contain runs.

Rahul Chahar CSK will also keep Rahul Chahar firmly on their radar as a reliable Indian spin option. His experience in IPL conditions and ability to bowl controlled spells will provide stability to the bowling unit. Chahar’s versatility across the powerplay and middle overs will help CSK manage match-ups more effectively and reduce overreliance on overseas bowlers. Matheesha Pathirana CSK will make a strong attempt to re-acquire Matheesha Pathirana if the price permits. His unique slingy action and proven effectiveness at the death will make him a valuable asset once again. Familiarity with CSK’s environment and leadership group will work in his favour, and the franchise will see him as the most natural solution to their death-bowling concerns.

Liam Livingstone CSK will aggressively target Liam Livingstone because he will address two critical gaps in one move. His ability to finish innings with brute power will strengthen a lower-middle order weakened after recent departures, while his part-time leg-spin and off-spin will offer valuable bowling flexibility on Chepauk’s slow surfaces. Livingstone’s experience in high-pressure T20 situations will make him a reliable option in crunch moments. CSK will view him as a multi-skill overseas player who can influence games with both bat and ball without disturbing team balance. David Miller CSK will look to bring in David Miller to restore stability in the death overs. Miller’s calm temperament and proven finishing record will be seen as vital for closing out tight games. His left-handed presence will also help balance the batting order, particularly against teams with strong right-arm pace attacks. CSK will value his experience, match awareness and ability to absorb pressure, qualities that align perfectly with the franchise’s long-standing preference for seasoned performers in decisive roles.