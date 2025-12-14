Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Green admits IPL 2026 auction listing error; set to feature as all-rounder

Green admits IPL 2026 auction listing error; set to feature as all-rounder

Green, despite being an all-rounder, was listed as a batter only in the earlier released IPL 2026 auction players list

Cameron Green has set the maximum reserve price of INR 2 Crore for the IPL 2026 auction
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has moved to clear the air ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, confirming that he will be fully available as a bowling all-rounder despite being mistakenly listed as a specialist batter. The clarification comes after his name appeared under the batters’ category for the upcoming auction, triggering speculation around his fitness and bowling workload.
 
Green, who turns 26 this year, acknowledged that the error stemmed from an administrative slip rather than any medical concern. With his bowling fitness restored and confidence growing, the tall Western Australian has underlined that franchises bidding for him will be getting a complete package. The development is significant, given Green’s past impact in the league and the premium teams place on seam-bowling all-rounders in the modern T20 setup. 

Managerial error behind listing mix-up

Green explained that the confusion around his auction category was the result of a simple mistake during the registration process. He indicated that his manager had accidentally selected the wrong option while completing the paperwork, leading to him being placed among batters instead of all-rounders. The Australia international suggested the situation snowballed more than expected but maintained that there was never any intention to mislead franchises. He also hinted that the mix-up had become a talking point within cricket circles, even as he and those around him saw the lighter side of how it unfolded.

Return from injury and bowling clearance

The IPL 2026 auction marks an important moment in Green’s career arc, coming after a challenging period marked by injury. He missed the entire 2025 IPL season while recovering from back surgery and returned to international cricket mid-year as a specialist batter. Since then, his rehabilitation has progressed steadily, with medical clearance now allowing him to bowl at full intensity. Green has already been seen bowling in the ongoing Ashes series, a clear sign that his workload management plan has moved into its next phase. He stressed that his body is responding well and that he feels ready to take on the dual role that defines his value.

Proven IPL pedigree and franchise appeal

Green enters the auction with a base price of ₹2 crore and carries the experience of having played for two high-profile franchises. He represented Mumbai Indians in 2023 before turning out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024, contributing with both bat and ball. His ability to bat in the top order or through the middle order, combined with his capacity to deliver seam overs, places him among the most sought-after names in the pool. Given the scarcity of genuine pace-bowling all-rounders, teams are expected to show strong interest despite the initial listing confusion.

Auction anticipation and outlook

The auction, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, is one Green expects to follow closely. He indicated that watching the process unfold is always engaging, describing it as unpredictable and dependent on squad combinations rather than just individual value. For Green, the focus remains on being ready for whichever franchise calls his name. With his all-round credentials reaffirmed and fitness concerns addressed, he appears poised to enter IPL 2026 not just as a corrected listing on paper, but as a complete cricketer ready to make an impact.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Cricket NewsIPL auctionIndian Premier League

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

