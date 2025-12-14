Green admits IPL 2026 auction listing error; set to feature as all-rounder

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has moved to clear the air ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, confirming that he will be fully available as a bowling all-rounder despite being mistakenly listed as a specialist batter. The clarification comes after his name appeared under the batters’ category for the upcoming auction, triggering speculation around his fitness and bowling workload.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 all-rounders likely to trigger a bidding war Green, who turns 26 this year, acknowledged that the error stemmed from an administrative slip rather than any medical concern. With his bowling fitness restored and confidence growing, the tall Western Australian has underlined that franchises bidding for him will be getting a complete package. The development is significant, given Green’s past impact in the league and the premium teams place on seam-bowling all-rounders in the modern T20 setup.

Managerial error behind listing mix-up Green explained that the confusion around his auction category was the result of a simple mistake during the registration process. He indicated that his manager had accidentally selected the wrong option while completing the paperwork, leading to him being placed among batters instead of all-rounders. The Australia international suggested the situation snowballed more than expected but maintained that there was never any intention to mislead franchises. He also hinted that the mix-up had become a talking point within cricket circles, even as he and those around him saw the lighter side of how it unfolded.

Return from injury and bowling clearance The IPL 2026 auction marks an important moment in Green’s career arc, coming after a challenging period marked by injury. He missed the entire 2025 IPL season while recovering from back surgery and returned to international cricket mid-year as a specialist batter. Since then, his rehabilitation has progressed steadily, with medical clearance now allowing him to bowl at full intensity. Green has already been seen bowling in the ongoing Ashes series, a clear sign that his workload management plan has moved into its next phase. He stressed that his body is responding well and that he feels ready to take on the dual role that defines his value.