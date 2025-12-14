IPL 2026 Auction: Top 10 most expensive players sold in mini-auctions

Historically, all-rounders and bowlers have been the biggest earners, and this year is expected to follow the same trend. In anticipation of the upcoming event, here’s a look at the 10 most expensive players ever to be sold in the IPL mini auctions. Top 10 Most Expensive IPL Mini Auction Signings Rank Player Name Team Auction Year Amount (INR) 1 Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders 2024 Rs 24.75 Crore 2 Pat Cummins (2024) Sunrisers Hyderabad 2024 Rs 20.50 Crore 3 Sam Curran Punjab Kings 2023 Rs 18.50 Crore 4 Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 2023 Rs 17.50 Crore 5 Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 2021 Rs 16.25 Crore 6 Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 2023 Rs 16.25 Crore 7 Yuvraj Singh Delhi Capitals 2015 Rs 16 Crore 8 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 2023 Rs 16 Crore 9 Pat Cummins (2020) Kolkata Knight Riders 2020 Rs 15.50 Crore 10 Kyle Jamieson Royal Challengers Bangalore 2021 Rs 15 Crore As the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches, excitement is building around the mini auction scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. With 359 players up for grabs, many fans and pundits are eager to see who will dominate the auction.Historically, all-rounders and bowlers have been the biggest earners, and this year is expected to follow the same trend. In anticipation of the upcoming event, here’s a look at the 10 most expensive players ever to be sold in the IPL mini auctions.

1. Mitchell Starc (Australia) In the IPL 2024 mini auction, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc made headlines when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured his services for a staggering Rs 24.75 crore. The fast bowler's lethal pace and ability to take wickets under pressure make him one of the most valuable assets in T20 cricket. 2. Pat Cummins (Australia) Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia's Test and ODI teams, was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore in the IPL 2024 mini auction. Known for his formidable pace and leadership qualities, Cummins' all-round skills were in high demand.

3. Sam Curran (England) In the 2023 mini auction, England all-rounder Sam Curran was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore. His exceptional performance in T20 internationals, particularly his ability to control the middle overs, made him a sought-after player. 4. Cameron Green (Australia) Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore in the IPL 2023 auction. Green's powerful batting and handy bowling skills make him a key player in any T20 side. 5. Chris Morris (South Africa)

South African all-rounder Chris Morris was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore in the IPL 2021 mini auction. Morris is known for his ability to finish games with the bat and bowl crucial overs at the death. 6. Ben Stokes (England) In the 2023 auction, English all-rounder Ben Stokes was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore. Stokes' match-winning abilities, both with the bat and ball, have earned him a reputation as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket. 7. Yuvraj Singh (India) In the 2015 IPL mini auction, legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 16 crore. Known for his aggressive batting and handy spin bowling, Yuvraj's experience and big-game mentality made him a top pick.

8. Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) West Indian wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran fetched Rs 16 crore from Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 auction. Pooran’s ability to play explosive innings in the middle overs made him an attractive option for franchises. 9. Pat Cummins (Australia) (2020 Auction) A second entry for Pat Cummins, the Australian pacer was also bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2020 auction for Rs 15.50 crore. His consistency and power in both formats of the game make him a valuable asset. 10. Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) In the IPL 2021 auction, New Zealand’s tall fast bowler Kyle Jamieson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore. Jamieson’s height and ability to extract bounce from any surface make him a formidable force in T20 cricket.