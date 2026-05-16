IPL 2026: PBKS vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Punjab Kings will take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 61 of IPL 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 17 in a high-stakes contest for both sides.

After an outstanding start to the season where they remained unbeaten through their opening seven matches, Punjab Kings have suffered a dramatic collapse in form. PBKS head into this encounter after five consecutive defeats and now find themselves under immense pressure in the playoff race. Their latest setback came against Mumbai Indians, where they failed to defend a strong total of 201. With only two league matches remaining, Punjab must now win both games to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have enjoyed a dominant campaign and currently look one of the strongest teams in the tournament. RCB have registered eight wins from 12 matches and are on the verge of sealing a playoff berth. A victory against Punjab could further strengthen their chances of securing a top-two finish. They come into this game full of confidence after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders, powered by a stunning century from Virat Kohli. The finalists of IPL 2025 meet for the first time this season, with RCB carrying momentum and Punjab fighting for survival in what promises to be a blockbuster clash.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs RCB playing 11 Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Cooper Connolly, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Jacob Bethell/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal ALSO READ: Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for GT and KKR here Devdutt Padikkal PBKS vs RCB head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 37

RCB won: 19 PBKS won: 18 No result: 0 Squads of both teams PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Yash Thakur, Harnoor Singh, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

IPL 2026 match on May 17: PBKS vs RCB live toss, telecast and live streaming details Which teams will clash on May 17 (Sunday) in IPL 2026? Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in Match 54 of IPL 2026 on May 17 (Sunday). What is the venue of the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 match? The HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala will host the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. When will the live toss for the PBKS vs RCB take place? The live toss for the PBKS vs RCB cricket match will take place at 3:00 PM IST on May 17.