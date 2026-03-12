Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: RCB full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

RCB enter the new season on the back of a historic triumph, having secured their first-ever IPL title in 2025.

RCB IPL 2026 schedule
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 1:15 PM IST
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, March 28, at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 
 
The venue, however, has not hosted a major IPL match since a tragic stampede in June 2025 during RCB’s title celebrations, which resulted in the death of 11 people. Consequently, RCB’s home fixtures this season are subject to clearance from the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka with the final approval scheduled for March 13.
 
RCB enter the new season on the back of a historic triumph, having secured their first-ever IPL title in 2025. Key players, including Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, will look to carry forward the momentum and defend the crown. 
 
RCB playing at two home venues this season
 
Rajat Patidar's side will have a slightly different season in terms of their home games as it is the first time this season that RCB will be playing at two home venues over the course of the season. While M. Chinnaswamy stadium will host a total five RCB home matches during the IPL 2026 season, the other two home games will be held in Raipur. 
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 schedule 
 
Match Date Time (IST) Venue
RCB vs SRH 28/03/26 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
RCB vs CSK 5/04/26 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
RR vs RCB 10/04/26 19:30:00 Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
MI vs RCB 12/04/26 19:30:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
 
RCB Full Squad for IPL 2026: 
Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Satwik Deswal, Jordan Cox, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Vicky Ostwal.
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

