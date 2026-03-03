Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What happened the last time India played England in a T20 WC semi-final?

What happened the last time India played England in a T20 WC semi-final?

A classic rivalry takes center stage once more as the India national cricket team faces England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
India and England have developed a gripping rivalry in the knockout stages of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The two sides have met twice in semi-finals, in 2022 and 2024, with both teams winning once each. Interestingly, on both occasions, the winner went on to lift the trophy.
 
2022 Semi-Final: England’s Dominant Display
 
The first meeting came at the Adelaide Oval during the 2022 edition. It turned into a nightmare for India as England produced one of the most one-sided semi-final performances in tournament history. Chasing 169, England’s openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales dismantled the Indian bowling attack, sealing a commanding 10-wicket win.
 
 
The defeat ended India’s campaign in emphatic fashion, while England carried that momentum into the final, where they defeated Pakistan to win their second T20 World Cup title.  ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Semi-final 1: South Africa vs New Zealand preview, streaming
 
2024 Semi-Final: India’s Redemption

Two years later, India had their chance for revenge at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown. Batting first, India posted 171/7, powered by Rohit Sharma’s 57 and valuable contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.
 
This time, India’s bowlers dominated. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked up three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two, bundling England out for just 103. India secured a convincing 68-run victory and eventually went on to claim the T20 World Cup title. 
Winner of semi-final 2 likely to be crowned champions?
 
Interestingly, in both editions where the Men in Blue clashed against the Three Lions in the final four, the winner of the India-England semi-final eventually went on to lift the trophy. While England went on to beat Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022, it was Rohit Sharma and co. that were crowned the 2024 T20 World Cup winners as they beat South Africa in the final 2 years ago.  This trend definitely adds an extra intrigue and excitement to Thursday’s high-stakes encounter.
 
IND vs ENG semi-final record in T20 WCs
 
Matches played: 2
 
India wins: 1
 
England wins: 1 
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Head-to-Head:
 
Matches played: 5
 
India wins: 3
 
England wins: 2
 
With the record evenly balanced, every India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final has carried enormous stakes, and history shows that the winner usually ends up becoming world champions. 
 

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

