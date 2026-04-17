IPL 2026: RCB vs DC playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be looking to get back at the top of the points table when they host Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Wednesday, April 18 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB, except for the one game against RR, have so far been spot on in their title defence. Their opening pair of Salt and Kohli are delivering consistently, followed by Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar. In bowling, their spinners and pacers are both delivering, making them a strong contender this season.

ALSO READ: Big boost for SRH! Cummins expected to make IPL 2026 return against RR On the other hand, DC, after starting their season with back-to-back wins, have lost two games back-to-back and are now desperate to get back on the winning ways and re-enter the top four in the points table.

IPL 2026: RCB vs DC playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Impact players: Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma

RCB vs DC head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 33

RCB won: 20

DC won: 12

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

DC squad for IPL 2026: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Sahil Parakh

IPL 2026 match on April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals live toss, RCB vs DC telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 18 (Saturday) in IPL 2026?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will clash in match 26 of IPL 2026 on April 18 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the RCB vs DC IPL 2026 match?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

When will the live toss for the RCB vs DC take place?

The live toss for the RCB vs DC cricket match will take place at 3:00 pm IST on April 18.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2026 match in India?