Friday, April 17, 2026 | 08:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Big boost for SRH! Cummins expected to make IPL 2026 return against RR

Big boost for SRH! Cummins expected to make IPL 2026 return against RR

In Cummins' absence, SRH appointed Ishan Kishan as the stand-in skipper for the team, under whom the Hyderabad-based franchise has won two games out of the five games they have played this season

Pat Cummins returns back home for scans

Pat Cummins

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have received a huge boost ahead of their home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, with their regular skipper Pat Cummins set to rejoin the side on Friday.
 
Cummins, who missed the initial stages of the tournament due to injury, has finally received an NOC from Cricket Australia (CA) and is now fully fit to make his on-field return.
 
However, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori has confirmed that despite Cummins’ rejoining the squad before the CSK clash, he is expected to make his IPL return a week later against Rajasthan Royals on April 25. 
 

SRH find answers despite pace concerns

In Cummins’ absence, SRH initially struggled to settle on an effective pace combination. However, the emergence of debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain provided a breakthrough. Both bowlers impressed with four-wicket hauls in the previous match, easing concerns around the bowling unit.

Also Read

GT vs KKR live score

GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Rabada gets his 2nd wicket; Seifert departs on 19

GT vs KKR player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

GT vs KKR IPL 2026

GT vs KKR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

GT vs KKR playing 11

IPL 2026: GT vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

GT vs KKR pitch report

IPL 2026 GT vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

 
Vettori acknowledged the impact of the young pacers but suggested that team combinations could still change depending on pitch conditions in Hyderabad, especially with rising temperatures expected to influence the surface.

Mixed results for SRH under Ishan Kishan

In Cummins’ absence, SRH appointed Ishan Kishan as the stand-in skipper for the team, under whom the Hyderabad-based franchise has won two games out of the five games they have played this season.
 
Despite the mixed results, Kishan has managed to keep the team in the top four on the points table with four points and a healthy net run rate of +0.576.

Tactical flexibility remains key

Despite the strong bowling display in the last outing, SRH are not ruling out adjustments. Vettori stressed that any changes would be tactical rather than performance-driven, highlighting the importance of adapting to conditions.
 
He also praised the bowlers for their fearless approach against an in-form Rajasthan opening pair, underlining the confidence within the group. With Cummins’ return nearing, SRH will hope to further solidify their bowling attack heading into the crucial phase of the season.

More From This Section

GT replacement South African wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans rope in Connor Esterhuizen for injured Tom Banton

Arshdeep Singh (Left) (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL 2026: "Back to basics worked," PBKS coach Sairaj on Arshdeep's revival

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL 2026: Mahela Jayawardene backs Bumrah, questions MI's bowling impact

Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer (L-R)

IPL 2026: Pandya hints at changes after MI's fourth successive defeat

Hardik Pandya, Hardik, Pandya

IPL 2026: "Nothing much to say," Hardik Pandya on MI's poor run of form

Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Pat Cummins Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

What is KeytrudaStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGT vs KKR LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayJio Financial Q4 ResultsHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance