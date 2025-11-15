Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 retentions LIVE updates: Will CSK release Pathirana ahead of auction?
Ravindra Jadeja traded to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 14 crore. CSK bought Jadeja for Rs 18 crore in 2025 auctions.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
There have been lot of player trades and news ahead of the IPL 2026 Retention Deadline today. With franchises reshaping their cores and players preparing for fresh chapters, the build-up to the new season has already delivered plenty of high-voltage action, and there’s more to come.
 
The day opened with two blockbuster swaps between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Ravindra Jadeja’s emotional exit from CSK after 12 seasons marks the end of a defining era, while Sanju Samson’s arrival in yellow signals the beginning of an exciting new leadership phase for Chennai. RR, meanwhile, strengthened their all-round depth with Sam Curran, adding yet another dynamic left-hand option to their ranks. 
 
Sam Curran shifts from CSK to RR
 
Adding another layer to the trade window, England all-rounder Sam Curran has also been traded to Rajasthan Royals at his existing fee of ₹2.4 crore.
 
The 27-year-old has played 64 IPL matches and will now feature for a third franchise, having represented Punjab Kings across three seasons and CSK in the others.
 
Mohammed Shami joins Lucknow Super Giants
 
Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami will now play for Lucknow Super Giants, moving from Sunrisers Hyderabad at his existing fee of ₹10 crore.
 
Shami, who missed IPL 2024 due to injury, had an excellent 2023 campaign with Gujarat Titans, taking 20 wickets in their title-winning season.
 
Arjun Tendulkar also heads to Lucknow
 
In another confirmed trade, Arjun Tendulkar has joined LSG from Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of ₹30 lakh. The left-arm seamer has featured in five IPL matches since debuting in 2023.
 
Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals; Ferreira returns to RR
 
A pair of additional moves also headlined the day:
  • Nitish Rana has been traded from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals for ₹4.2 crore.
  • Donovan Ferreira, the South African wicketkeeper-batter, returns to Rajasthan Royals from Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of ₹1 crore.
IPL 2026 retention deadline time: The IPL 2026 retention deadline is 5 PM IST today
  Where to watch IPL 2026 retentions live?  Fans can watch IPL 2026 retentions from 5 PM IST onwards on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

2:42 PM

IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Ferguson is set to be retained by Punjab Kings

Lockie Ferguson is set to be retained by Punjab Kings, despite the serious injury he suffered in April when he hobbled off after bowling just two deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad. PBKS had picked him up at his base price of ₹2 crore and have opted to back him for another season.
 
The franchise is likely to replace Ferguson with fellow New Zealander Kyle Jamieson—one of the players on their released list—until the speedster is fully fit.
 
Among overseas names, PBKS are also set to retain Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Owen.

2:33 PM

IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Pathirana might get released by Chennai

After weeks of internal discussions, it appears CSK have finally made their call on Matheesha Pathirana — he’s heading to the auction. The franchise had retained him ahead of the 2024 season for ₹13 crore, but will now release him back into the pool.
 
How did Pathirana fare in IPL 2024?
 
He picked up 13 wickets in 12 matches but leaked runs at an economy of 10.13. Head coach Stephen Fleming had expressed concern over the dip in his effectiveness, hinting that adjustments made by Sri Lanka Cricket to Pathirana’s release point might have contributed to his struggles.
 
What next?

There’s still a strong bond between CSK and Pathirana, and the franchise is expected to try and buy him back — but at a far lower price. How low that number goes will be revealed on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

2:16 PM

IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Nitish Rana joins DC for Rs 4.2 crore

Nitish Rana has been traded to Delhi Capitals (DC) from Rajasthan Royals (RR) and will continue on his existing contract worth ₹4.2 crore, the amount RR secured him for at the TATA IPL 2025 auction.
 
Rana, a left-handed batter with more than 100 IPL appearances, also captained Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023 when Shreyas Iyer was out injured. A solid middle-order addition for DC.

1:35 PM

IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Donovan Ferreira gets pay raise at Rajasthan Royals

All-rounder Donovan Ferreira is set to return to his first IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, after being traded from Delhi Capitals. As part of the transfer, his contract value has been revised from ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore.
 
A homecoming for Ferreira — and a strong addition to RR’s middle-order and all-round options.

1:12 PM

IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Arjun Tendulkar traded to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 30 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar has secured a move to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the upcoming IPL season following a successful transfer from Mumbai Indians. The bowling all-rounder joins LSG at his existing fee of INR 30 lakh.
 
Arjun was first picked by Mumbai Indians at the 2021 IPL auction and went on to make his IPL debut for the franchise in 2023. The left-arm seamer featured in a handful of matches, showing promise with the new ball and contributing lower down the order.
 
The switch to LSG marks a fresh chapter in his IPL career, with the franchise expected to explore his potential as a bowling all-rounder in their setup.

1:02 PM

IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Ravindra Jadeja takes pay cut as he moves from CSK to Rajasthan Royals

Senior all-rounder and former Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja will turn out for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL season after a high-profile trade that also saw a significant reduction in his salary.
 
Jadeja, one of the league’s most seasoned campaigners with more than 250 IPL matches to his name, ends a 12-year association with CSK. As part of the trade agreement, his league fee has been revised from ₹18 crore to ₹14 crore, marking a notable pay cut as he begins a new chapter with the Royals.

12:41 PM

IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Mayank Markande returns to Mumbai fold

Mayank Markande has returned to Mumbai Indians fold after Kolkata Knight Riders agreed to trade the leg spinner. 

12:34 PM

IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Big surprises await?

As franchises lock in their retention lists, many believe the IPL 2026 auction could be one of the most high-profile editions yet. Several teams are expected to part ways with expensive players to free up purse space for fresh acquisitions. With multiple squads reshaping their core groups, a number of marquee stars — from top-order batters to strike pacers and experienced all-rounders — could re-enter the auction pool. This paves the way for fierce bidding wars and surprising reunions. The choices made on Retention Day will play a crucial role in shaping auction plans, budget distribution, and potential trade discussions in the lead-up to December.

12:33 PM

IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Big trades in the IPL!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 retention deadline day. Some big player trades and retention has already started to pour in with Jadeja and Samson's team swoop the biggest one of them all. Stay tuned for all other trade and retention updates today as Business Standard will keep you updated with all of the news here.
Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreIPL auction

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

