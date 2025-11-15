IPL 2026 retentions LIVE updates: Will CSK release Pathirana ahead of auction?

There have been lot of player trades and news ahead of the IPL 2026 Retention Deadline today. With franchises reshaping their cores and players preparing for fresh chapters, the build-up to the new season has already delivered plenty of high-voltage action, and there’s more to come.

The day opened with two blockbuster swaps between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Ravindra Jadeja’s emotional exit from CSK after 12 seasons marks the end of a defining era, while Sanju Samson’s arrival in yellow signals the beginning of an exciting new leadership phase for Chennai. RR, meanwhile, strengthened their all-round depth with Sam Curran, adding yet another dynamic left-hand option to their ranks.

Sam Curran shifts from CSK to RR

Adding another layer to the trade window, England all-rounder Sam Curran has also been traded to Rajasthan Royals at his existing fee of ₹2.4 crore.

The 27-year-old has played 64 IPL matches and will now feature for a third franchise, having represented Punjab Kings across three seasons and CSK in the others.

Mohammed Shami joins Lucknow Super Giants

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami will now play for Lucknow Super Giants, moving from Sunrisers Hyderabad at his existing fee of ₹10 crore.

Shami, who missed IPL 2024 due to injury, had an excellent 2023 campaign with Gujarat Titans, taking 20 wickets in their title-winning season.

Arjun Tendulkar also heads to Lucknow

In another confirmed trade, Arjun Tendulkar has joined LSG from Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of ₹30 lakh. The left-arm seamer has featured in five IPL matches since debuting in 2023.

Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals; Ferreira returns to RR

A pair of additional moves also headlined the day:

Nitish Rana has been traded from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals for ₹4.2 crore.

Donovan Ferreira, the South African wicketkeeper-batter, returns to Rajasthan Royals from Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of ₹1 crore.

The IPL 2026 retention deadline is 5 PM IST today