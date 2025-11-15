IPL 2026 retentions LIVE updates: Jadeja gets pay cut at Rajasthan Royals
Ravindra Jadeja traded to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 14 crore. CSK bought Jadeja for Rs 18 crore in 2025 auctions.
There have been lot of player trades and news ahead of the IPL 2026 Retention Deadline today. With franchises reshaping their cores and players preparing for fresh chapters, the build-up to the new season has already delivered plenty of high-voltage action, and there’s more to come.
The day opened with two blockbuster swaps between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Ravindra Jadeja’s emotional exit from CSK after 12 seasons marks the end of a defining era, while Sanju Samson’s arrival in yellow signals the beginning of an exciting new leadership phase for Chennai. RR, meanwhile, strengthened their all-round depth with Sam Curran, adding yet another dynamic left-hand option to their ranks.
Sam Curran shifts from CSK to RR
Adding another layer to the trade window, England all-rounder Sam Curran has also been traded to Rajasthan Royals at his existing fee of ₹2.4 crore.
The 27-year-old has played 64 IPL matches and will now feature for a third franchise, having represented Punjab Kings across three seasons and CSK in the others.
Mohammed Shami joins Lucknow Super Giants
Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami will now play for Lucknow Super Giants, moving from Sunrisers Hyderabad at his existing fee of ₹10 crore.
Shami, who missed IPL 2024 due to injury, had an excellent 2023 campaign with Gujarat Titans, taking 20 wickets in their title-winning season.
Arjun Tendulkar also heads to Lucknow
In another confirmed trade, Arjun Tendulkar has joined LSG from Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of ₹30 lakh. The left-arm seamer has featured in five IPL matches since debuting in 2023.
Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals; Ferreira returns to RR
A pair of additional moves also headlined the day:
- Nitish Rana has been traded from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals for ₹4.2 crore.
- Donovan Ferreira, the South African wicketkeeper-batter, returns to Rajasthan Royals from Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of ₹1 crore.
1:02 PM
IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Ravindra Jadeja takes pay cut as he moves from CSK to Rajasthan Royals
Senior all-rounder and former Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja will turn out for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL season after a high-profile trade that also saw a significant reduction in his salary.
Jadeja, one of the league’s most seasoned campaigners with more than 250 IPL matches to his name, ends a 12-year association with CSK. As part of the trade agreement, his league fee has been revised from ₹18 crore to ₹14 crore, marking a notable pay cut as he begins a new chapter with the Royals.
12:41 PM
IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Mayank Markande returns to Mumbai fold
Mayank Markande has returned to Mumbai Indians fold after Kolkata Knight Riders agreed to trade the leg spinner.
12:34 PM
IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Big surprises await?
As franchises lock in their retention lists, many believe the IPL 2026 auction could be one of the most high-profile editions yet. Several teams are expected to part ways with expensive players to free up purse space for fresh acquisitions. With multiple squads reshaping their core groups, a number of marquee stars — from top-order batters to strike pacers and experienced all-rounders — could re-enter the auction pool. This paves the way for fierce bidding wars and surprising reunions. The choices made on Retention Day will play a crucial role in shaping auction plans, budget distribution, and potential trade discussions in the lead-up to December.
12:33 PM
IPL 2026 retentions LIVE UPDATES: Big trades in the IPL!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 retention deadline day. Some big player trades and retention has already started to pour in with Jadeja and Samson's team swoop the biggest one of them all. Stay tuned for all other trade and retention updates today as Business Standard will keep you updated with all of the news here.
