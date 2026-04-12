IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 20 of IPL 2026 on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI currently find themselves in eighth place on the points table, having secured just one win from their opening three matches. They began their season on a high note by successfully chasing a massive target against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game, showcasing their batting depth and chasing ability. However, their campaign has since lost momentum, with back-to-back defeats against the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals exposing inconsistencies in both batting and bowling. As a result, MI will be aiming to regroup quickly and deliver a strong performance at home to get their season back on track.

On the other hand, RCB, the reigning champions, have had a comparatively better start and are placed third on the table with two wins from three matches. They opened their season with impressive victories over the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings, underlining their strong all-round form early in the tournament. However, they stumbled in their most recent fixture against the Rajasthan Royals, which halted their winning momentum. RCB will now look to bounce back swiftly and continue building on their strong start to the season as they head into this important clash in Mumbai. Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL (MI)

Matches: 61 Wins: 36 Losses: 25 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 59.02% Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB) Matches: 19 Wins: 13 Losses: 6 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 68.42% IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs RCB Mumbai Indians are expected to stick with a stable batting unit featuring Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, even though only Rohit and Rickelton have shown consistent form so far. The management believes the lineup will soon click as a settled group. In bowling, MI are likely to make key changes. Allah Ghazanfar could be replaced by Mitchell Santner to add control and restrict runs, especially against RCB’s power hitters. Trent Boult’s wicketless start puts his place under doubt, with Corbin Bosch or even Ashwani Kumar considered as alternatives. Deepak Chahar’s form may also come under scrutiny ahead of selection.

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah. MI squad for IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar ALSO READ: IPL 2026: LSG vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

IPL 2026: RCB playing 11 vs MI RCB are expected to retain Phil Salt despite his early failure, with the management backing him after his impactful knock against CSK. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are certain starters, with Kohli showing strong form and Padikkal trusted for consistency despite a recent low score. The middle order remains unchanged with Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, and Krunal Pandya all backed to deliver, especially after Patidar’s key half-century and Krunal’s impact with the ball. In bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Suyash Sharma are likely to feature, while Abhinandan Singh may be replaced after a poor outing, potentially making way for Mangesh Yadav as an Impact Player.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood / Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026: MI vs RCB key player battles Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah

The MI vs RCB clash will once again spotlight one of the biggest duels in modern cricket—Virat Kohli against Jasprit Bumrah. Whenever these two Indian greats face off, it adds extra intensity to the contest. In their IPL battles, Bumrah has dismissed Kohli five times across 17 innings, showing his ability to challenge even the best. However, Kohli has also enjoyed success, scoring 150 runs off him at a strong strike rate of 148.51, highlighting how competitive this matchup has been over the years. Rohit Sharma vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to be a key part of RCB’s pace attack and will look to strike early against MI’s top order. However, his record against Rohit Sharma hasn’t been particularly favourable.