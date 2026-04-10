IPL 2026: CSK vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Match 18 of IPL 2026 will feature Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a clash where both teams are eager to bounce back. CSK have had a tough season so far, losing three matches in a row, including a heavy 43-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous outing.

Chasing a daunting 250, Chennai could only manage 207. Their top order has struggled for consistency, though the middle order showed some fight. Sarfaraz Khan led the resistance with a composed half-century, while Prashant Veer and Jamie Overton added valuable contributions with scores of 43 and 37, respectively. With the ball, CSK lacked impact, as Anshul Kamboj, Shivam Dube, and Overton picked up a wicket each.

Delhi Capitals are also coming off a narrow loss, having fallen short by just one run against Gujarat Titans. Despite a strong knock of 92 from KL Rahul and support from Pratham Nissanka and David Miller, DC couldn’t chase down 210. Their bowlers had a modest outing, with Mukesh Kumar leading the effort. IPL 2026: CSK vs DC playing 11 Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): SV Samson (wk), RD Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, SN Khan, S Dubey, Prashant Veer, J Overton, A Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, KK Ahmed, MJ Henry Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), N Rana, Sameer Rizvi, DA Miller, Axar Patel (C), T Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, KL Yadav, T Natarajan, L Ngidi ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), N Rana, Sameer Rizvi, DA Miller, Axar Patel (C), T Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, KL Yadav, T Natarajan, L Ngidi

CSK vs DC head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 31 CSK won: 19 DC won: 12 No result: 0 Squads of both teams CSK squad for IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj DC squad for IPL 2026: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Sahil Parakh

IPL 2026 match on April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – live toss, telecast and streaming details Which teams will clash on April 11 (Saturday) in IPL 2026? Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will face off in Match 18 of IPL 2026 on April 11 (Saturday). What is the venue of the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match? MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. When will the live toss for CSK vs DC take place? The live toss for the CSK vs DC match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 11.