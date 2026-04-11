IPL 2026: LSG vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The journey of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will continue at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium for match 19 of the season between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, April 12.

The hosts LSG will be walking into the match with some confidence after securing back-to-back wins in their last two games, while GT will also be looking to keep their winning run going after a dramatic last-ball win over DC in their last match.

Despite two wins on the trot, LSG will be slightly concerned with the form of their top order, as they are yet to deliver the consistency they showed last year. However, their middle-order charge, led by youngster Mukul Chaudhary, and their bowling attack have been on top, keeping them as strong contenders for the trophy.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, SRH, DC, CSK rankings; top batters and bowlers On the other hand, GT will be coming into the game after finally getting their first points of the season following a last-ball one-run win over DC. For GT, their middle order has been a concern alongside their bowling, something they would like to address in the coming game.

IPL 2026: LSG vs GT playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Chaudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Anrich Nortje, Ayush Badoni

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma

Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat

LSG vs GT head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 7

LSG won: 4

GT won: 3

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Chaudhary

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton

IPL 2026 match on April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans live toss, LSG vs GT telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 12 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will clash in match 19 of IPL 2026 on April 12 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the LSG vs GT IPL 2026 match?

Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

When will the live toss for the LSG vs GT take place?

The live toss for the LSG vs GT cricket match will take place at 3:00 PM IST on April 12.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s LSG vs GT IPL 2026 match in India?