IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight, renewing one of the league’s most iconic rivalries. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and decided to field first on the night.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up RCB, the defending champions, come into the contest with strong momentum after a convincing six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match. In that game, debutant Jacob Duffy impressed with figures of 3/22, helping restrict SRH to 201/9. The Bengaluru side then chased down the target with ease, finishing the job with more than four overs remaining. They will now aim to build on that performance and continue their title defence in front of their home crowd.

In contrast, Chennai Super Kings have had a difficult start to their campaign, losing both of their opening matches. They were outplayed by Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, where they were bowled out for just 127 and comfortably beaten. This was followed by another setback at home against Punjab Kings, where they failed to defend a competitive total of 210. The rivalry between these two teams has always been intense and historic, producing memorable encounters over the years. With pride and momentum at stake, RCB will look to strengthen their position, while CSK will be desperate to register their first win of the season in challenging conditions.

Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB) Matches: 17 Wins: 12 Losses: 5 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 70.59% Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL (CSK) Matches: 21 Wins: 8 Losses: 13 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 38.10% IPL 2026: RCB playing 11 vs CSK Royal Challengers Bengaluru will open with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, with Kohli known for dominating fast bowlers in Bengaluru. He scored 69 off 38 balls in the opener, including five fours and six sixes. The middle order includes Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, and Romario Shepherd. Padikkal, Patidar, Sharma, and David provide stability, Pandya can float if a collapse occurs, and Shepherd offers finishing power in the death overs.

The bowling attack features Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Singh showed promise on debut, while Duffy and Bhuvneshwar spearhead the pace attack, with Duffy earning Player of the Match. RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy Impact Player: Suyash Sharma RCB squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Satwik Deswal, Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Abhinandan Singh

IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs RCB CSK are likely to field a balanced side against RCB in IPL 2026, blending experienced batters, all-rounders, and pacers. Brevis’ potential return is crucial after missing the first two matches due to a side strain, as his presence at No. 4 could stabilize the middle-order alongside Sarfaraz and Dube. The bowling unit remains CSK’s weak point, with Khaleel performing steadily but Kamboj, Noor, and Chahar proving expensive in early games. CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry